Mobile Mammography Unit to Visit Didsbury for Breast Cancer Screening

In a bid to ensure early detection of breast cancer, Alberta Health Services (AHS) is taking significant strides. They have announced that a mobile mammography trailer will be visiting Didsbury, Alberta, to administer mammograms to women aged 45 to 74, the demographic most vulnerable to breast cancer. This initiative is scheduled to take place at the Didsbury District Health Services hospital from January 25-27 and 29-30.

Early Detection to Improve Treatment Outcomes

Mammograms, essentially X-ray images of the breast, have proven to be crucial in the early detection of breast cancer. AHS emphasizes that early detection can substantially enhance the effectiveness and success of treatment protocols. This awareness has propelled AHS to make this crucial service easily accessible to women in the Didsbury area.

Booking Appointments for Mammograms

Residents can secure their spots for this potentially life-saving screening by either calling a toll-free number or through the ScreeningForLife.ca website. This step-by-step approach ensures that the residents of Didsbury have an opportunity to avail of this service conveniently.

