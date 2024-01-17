Mobi724 Announces Fiscal Results, Plans Webinar, and Requests Revocation of Cease Trade Order

Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc., a pioneering Ad tech and Fintech company renowned for integrating AI into payment card-linked solutions, has unveiled its fiscal results for the year concluded on December 31, 2022, and the first three quarters of 2023. The firm, which is listed as MOS on the TSXV and headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, declared its operational and fiscal highlights without disclosing the specifics of these outcomes.

CEO Marcel Vienneau has stated that a webinar will be organized prior to the resumption of company trading. The purpose of this webinar is to discuss the quarterly results in detail and offer guidance for the year 2024 and beyond.

In an additional update, Mobi724 addressed a cease trade order that had been issued by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers ("AMF"). The order was a consequence of the company's delay in filing its audited financial statements for 2022. With the recent filing of these statements and unaudited interim financials for the subsequent quarters, Mobi724 is all set to request the full revocation of the cease trade order.

Highlighting its main objective, the company reiterated its commitment to incorporating AI-driven actionable intelligence into every payment transaction. This approach, as per Mobi724, enhances consumer experiences and opens doors to new commercial opportunities. The press release also included a legal disclaimer, cautioning investors about the forward-looking statements and the inherent risks and uncertainties that could potentially affect the actual results. More information regarding the company's financials and management discussion is available on the SEDAR website.