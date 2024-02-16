Mitch Dumas: New President and CEO of Northern College Embarks on an Innovative Journey

In a significant educational and leadership milestone, Mitch Dumas steps into the role of president and chief executive officer at Northern College, effective February 19. His ascension to this pivotal position follows a unanimous endorsement from the board of governors, highlighting a new chapter for the institution located in Timmins. Dumas, who has served Northern College with distinction in various capacities, notably as the senior vice president of Corporate Services, brings to the table a wealth of experience, a profound understanding of the college's mission, and a vision for an innovative future.

A Unanimous Choice for Leadership

Dumas's appointment comes at a time when Northern College stands on the cusp of transformative growth, necessitating a leader with not only a strong administrative background but also a deep commitment to the college's community and values. His elevation to the presidency follows the retirement of Audrey Penner on December 31, making him the ninth president in the college's storied history. It is a testament to his leadership qualities and his extensive experience in financial management and organizational strategy that the board of governors found him to be the ideal candidate to guide the college into its next phase of development.

Building an Innovative Future

At the core of Dumas's vision for Northern College is a commitment to innovation and collaboration. Recognizing the evolving landscape of education and the diverse needs of students, he is dedicated to providing high-quality education and training for domestic and international students, as well as Indigenous learners. This inclusive approach is aimed at preparing students not just for the jobs of today but for the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow. With his bilingual capabilities and authentic leadership style, Dumas is uniquely positioned to foster an environment of honesty, dedication, and problem-solving within the college community.

Rooted in Community, Looking to the Horizon

Mitch Dumas's connection to Northern Ontario runs deep. His understanding of the region's unique challenges and opportunities informs his approach to leading Northern College. Positioned on the Timmins campus, he is at the heart of the community he serves, ensuring that the college remains responsive to the needs of its students and the broader community. Dumas's commitment to building an innovative future for Northern College is not just about addressing immediate educational needs but about laying the groundwork for long-term prosperity and relevance in an ever-changing global landscape.

In taking the helm as president and CEO of Northern College, Mitch Dumas embarks on a journey marked by challenges, opportunities, and the promise of transformative leadership. His proven track record, deep roots in the community, and forward-looking vision position him as a beacon of progress for the college. As Northern College looks to the future, it does so with a leader dedicated to collaboration, innovation, and the unwavering belief in the power of education to change lives. With Dumas at the forefront, the college is poised to navigate the complexities of modern higher education while staying true to its mission of serving its students and the community.