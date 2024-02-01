Mississauga to Host 2024 Folk Music Ontario Conference and Awards

Mississauga, the vibrant city that has been nurturing its music scene with great dedication, has been selected as the host city for the 2024 Folk Music Ontario Conference and Awards. The event, which is Canada's largest gathering dedicated to the folk music industry, will take place from October 3 to 6. The city's selection for this prestigious event comes in the wake of being named the 2023 Music City of the Year, a testament to its dynamic and evolving music scene.

A Catalyst for Musical Talent

Mississauga's commitment to fostering musical talent is well acknowledged. The city's Music Strategy, which was recently developed, is focused on supporting the growth and development of the local music industry. It aims to establish Mississauga as a hub for musical talent and a prime location for live music events and festivals. The decision to host the Folk Music Ontario Conference aligns with these strategic objectives and is expected to further amplify the city's music scene.

Folk Music Ontario Conference and Awards: A Snapshot

The Folk Music Ontario Conference is more than just a celebration of music. It is a platform that offers professional development sessions, networking opportunities, live performances, and an awards ceremony – all aimed at highlighting Ontario's folk music talent. The conference will utilize various venues in downtown Mississauga, including the Living Arts Centre. In addition, the Delta Hotels Toronto Mississauga will serve as a new location for the event.

Partnership for Progress

This event is a product of a partnership between Folk Music Ontario and Visit Mississauga. Both organizations share a common vision of celebrating and supporting the city's artists while also showcasing the city's live music infrastructure. By bringing the conference to Mississauga, they aim to spotlight the wealth of talent within the city and the province, and to enhance Mississauga's reputation as a prime destination for music lovers.