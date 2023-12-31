en English
Canada

Missing Winnipeg Senior Found Safe, Privacy Preserved

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:02 am EST
Missing Winnipeg Senior Found Safe, Privacy Preserved

Relief swept through Winnipeg as a 68-year-old man, previously reported missing, was found safe. The man disappeared last Wednesday, last seen near Marion Street and Tache Avenue. The Winnipeg Police issued an alert on Saturday afternoon, intensifying the tension in an already worried community. However, as evening fell on the same day, the police confirmed that they had successfully located the man.

Public Alert and Quick Resolution

The public alert stirred the city’s consciousness, with citizens anxiously awaiting updates about the man. The quick resolution, within the same day the alert was issued, was a testament to the Winnipeg Police’s efficient response and community cooperation. In the interest of privacy, after confirmation of the man’s safe return, CBC News made a conscious decision to remove the man’s name and photograph from their reports.

Commitment to Accessibility

In addition to the news report, a noteworthy highlight was CBC’s reaffirmation of their commitment to making their content accessible to Canadians, regardless of their challenges. This includes individuals with visual, hearing, motor, and cognitive difficulties. CBC ensures the availability of Closed Captioning and Described Video for many of its shows, which can be accessed through CBC Gem, providing an inclusive experience for all audiences.

Other Missing Persons

The report also mentioned other missing persons, such as Amir Dasooky, who has been missing since November 20th. His locked Honda SUV was discovered North of Highway 22X, near Dalemead Reservoir, with no signs of foul play. His dog and rifles were found in the cabin he was house-sitting. The ongoing search for Dasooky, led by a privately funded search team and RCMP investigation, serves as a stark reminder of the urgency and importance of such alerts.

Canada Local News
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

