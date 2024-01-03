en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Missing Child in Montreal Amber Alert Found Safe: Montreal Police Confirm

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:56 am EST
Missing Child in Montreal Amber Alert Found Safe: Montreal Police Confirm

In a gripping turn of events, a missing child in Montreal, who was the subject of an Amber Alert, has been found safe, according to the Montreal Police Service (SPVM). The young girl had been reported missing from her grandparents’ home in the Lachine district on the early morning of January 3, 2024. The grandparents woke to find an empty room and an open window, immediately raising suspicions of an abduction.

Allegations of Maternal Involvement

The police suspected the child’s mother, who did not reside at the same address, to be behind the disappearance. She was seen with the child in the city’s Cartierville area in the afternoon, and was known to frequent the Laval area. The mother, Miryanna Monterrosa-Laberge, 18, is described as five feet three inches tall and 120 pounds, with distinctive scars on her left lip and forehead. The child, one-year-old Zeynab Cherrabi El Alaoui, was last seen in a light pink onesie adorned with a pink and white unicorn.

Safe Recovery of the Child

By the following Wednesday, the police confirmed the child’s safety, providing no additional details on the circumstances of her recovery. The child’s alleged abduction by her mother triggered an Amber Alert, a tool only the Montreal and provincial police can activate in Quebec when a case meets specific criteria. Despite the heightened tensions and widespread concern, the child’s return marks a fortunate end to a potentially tragic situation.

Other Canadian News Highlights

As Montreal breathes a sigh of relief, the rest of Canada faces its own set of challenges. Unusually dry conditions are sweeping across the nation, while a Nanos Research poll reveals the main concerns of Canadians entering 2024 are the cost of living and immigration. The legal community mourns the loss of Dennis Edney, the lawyer instrumental in the release of Omar Khadr from Guantanamo Bay, who passed away at 77. Western Japan is grappling with the aftermath of a series of powerful earthquakes that claimed at least 62 lives. Air Transat flight attendants rejected a tentative deal, and Saleh Arouri, a senior Hamas figure, was tragically killed in a drone strike in Beirut. The Toronto housing market experienced a slowdown in 2023, potentially heralding changes in 2024, while certain tax increases by the federal government are impacting Ontarians. Across different provinces in Canada, reports of shootings, police chases, and a variety of criminal activities continue to make headlines.

0
Canada Crime Weather
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

World Food Programme to Assist Zimbabweans Amid Drought; North Korean Missiles Used in Ukraine

By Olalekan Adigun

Vitol Group and Trader Federico Corteggiano Settle FERC Charges for $2.3 Million

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Bitcoin Dips as Market Awaits SEC Decision on ETF Approval

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Azerbaijan's Ecology Minister Mukhtar Babayev to Preside Over COP29

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

India's Economy Set to Outpace Predictions, Clinching Spot as Fastest- ...
@Accidents · 20 mins
India's Economy Set to Outpace Predictions, Clinching Spot as Fastest- ...
heart comment 0
EPIC ON’s ‘Video Cam Scam’: A Gripping Tale of Cybercrime and Sextortion

By Muhammad Jawad

EPIC ON's 'Video Cam Scam': A Gripping Tale of Cybercrime and Sextortion
Revolutionizing Animal Feed: A New Method to Predict Residual Phytate

By Bijay Laxmi

Revolutionizing Animal Feed: A New Method to Predict Residual Phytate
Brave Customer Thwarts Attempted Robbery at CVS Pharmacy

By BNN Correspondents

Brave Customer Thwarts Attempted Robbery at CVS Pharmacy
Luke Goodridge Joins Bulkley Richardson as New Partner

By Salman Khan

Luke Goodridge Joins Bulkley Richardson as New Partner
Latest Headlines
World News
World Food Programme to Assist Zimbabweans Amid Drought; North Korean Missiles Used in Ukraine
4 mins
World Food Programme to Assist Zimbabweans Amid Drought; North Korean Missiles Used in Ukraine
Vitol Group and Trader Federico Corteggiano Settle FERC Charges for $2.3 Million
14 mins
Vitol Group and Trader Federico Corteggiano Settle FERC Charges for $2.3 Million
Bitcoin Dips as Market Awaits SEC Decision on ETF Approval
18 mins
Bitcoin Dips as Market Awaits SEC Decision on ETF Approval
Azerbaijan's Ecology Minister Mukhtar Babayev to Preside Over COP29
20 mins
Azerbaijan's Ecology Minister Mukhtar Babayev to Preside Over COP29
India's Economy Set to Outpace Predictions, Clinching Spot as Fastest-Growing Major Economy
21 mins
India's Economy Set to Outpace Predictions, Clinching Spot as Fastest-Growing Major Economy
EPIC ON's 'Video Cam Scam': A Gripping Tale of Cybercrime and Sextortion
23 mins
EPIC ON's 'Video Cam Scam': A Gripping Tale of Cybercrime and Sextortion
Revolutionizing Animal Feed: A New Method to Predict Residual Phytate
36 mins
Revolutionizing Animal Feed: A New Method to Predict Residual Phytate
Brave Customer Thwarts Attempted Robbery at CVS Pharmacy
37 mins
Brave Customer Thwarts Attempted Robbery at CVS Pharmacy
Luke Goodridge Joins Bulkley Richardson as New Partner
39 mins
Luke Goodridge Joins Bulkley Richardson as New Partner
Substandard and Falsified Medical Products: A Global Health Threat
4 hours
Substandard and Falsified Medical Products: A Global Health Threat
Kazakhstan Shines on Wanderlust's Editors' Hot List 2024
5 hours
Kazakhstan Shines on Wanderlust's Editors' Hot List 2024
Global Political Shift in 2024: Rise of the World Majority and BRICS
6 hours
Global Political Shift in 2024: Rise of the World Majority and BRICS
January 5th in History: A Tapestry of Global Milestones and Birthdays
7 hours
January 5th in History: A Tapestry of Global Milestones and Birthdays
Indian Chess Players Triumph in 2023 World Chess.com: A Year in Review
7 hours
Indian Chess Players Triumph in 2023 World Chess.com: A Year in Review
World Athletics Ratifies Long-Distance Records Set by Albertson, Sorokin, and Ingebrigtsen
13 hours
World Athletics Ratifies Long-Distance Records Set by Albertson, Sorokin, and Ingebrigtsen
Deutsche Bank Pledges $5M to Combat Human Trafficking in New Mexico
14 hours
Deutsche Bank Pledges $5M to Combat Human Trafficking in New Mexico
Prominent Law Firm Countersues Former Clients Over Unpaid Legal Fees
15 hours
Prominent Law Firm Countersues Former Clients Over Unpaid Legal Fees
Ohio School District Warns Potential Intruders: Staff May Be Armed
15 hours
Ohio School District Warns Potential Intruders: Staff May Be Armed

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app