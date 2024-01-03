Missing Child in Montreal Amber Alert Found Safe: Montreal Police Confirm

In a gripping turn of events, a missing child in Montreal, who was the subject of an Amber Alert, has been found safe, according to the Montreal Police Service (SPVM). The young girl had been reported missing from her grandparents’ home in the Lachine district on the early morning of January 3, 2024. The grandparents woke to find an empty room and an open window, immediately raising suspicions of an abduction.

Allegations of Maternal Involvement

The police suspected the child’s mother, who did not reside at the same address, to be behind the disappearance. She was seen with the child in the city’s Cartierville area in the afternoon, and was known to frequent the Laval area. The mother, Miryanna Monterrosa-Laberge, 18, is described as five feet three inches tall and 120 pounds, with distinctive scars on her left lip and forehead. The child, one-year-old Zeynab Cherrabi El Alaoui, was last seen in a light pink onesie adorned with a pink and white unicorn.

Safe Recovery of the Child

By the following Wednesday, the police confirmed the child’s safety, providing no additional details on the circumstances of her recovery. The child’s alleged abduction by her mother triggered an Amber Alert, a tool only the Montreal and provincial police can activate in Quebec when a case meets specific criteria. Despite the heightened tensions and widespread concern, the child’s return marks a fortunate end to a potentially tragic situation.

