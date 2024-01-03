en English
Canada

Missing Child Found Safe After Amber Alert in Montreal

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:05 am EST
In the early hours of Wednesday, Montreal police successfully located a missing child who had been the subject of an Amber Alert. The child, a one-year-old girl, had been reported missing from her maternal grandparents’ home in Lachine, Montreal, after her grandparents discovered her disappearance and a nearby open window. The child was believed to have been kidnapped by her 18-year-old mother, who did not reside at the grandparents’ home.

The Amber Alert and the Search

The Amber Alert was issued after the girl went missing at 9:25 a.m. on Tuesday. As the day unfolded, a city-wide search was conducted by the Montreal police, with the baby’s safety being a paramount concern. The alert allowed the public to aid in the search and ensure the child’s swift return.

The Discovery

The child was eventually found safe and sound at 2:05 a.m. in northwest Montreal. This brought about a sigh of relief among the police and the public, who had been on high alert since the disappearance. The mother, on being located, was immediately arrested and is expected to be questioned regarding the circumstances surrounding the alleged abduction.

The Aftermath

With the recovery of the child, the Amber Alert was promptly cancelled. The investigation continues as the 18-year-old mother faces questioning. The grandparents, who have custody of the child, can now breathe a sigh of relief as the young girl is returned to them safe and sound. This incident serves as a reminder of the effectiveness of the Amber Alert system in ensuring the safety of children.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

