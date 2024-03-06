Miraculous Support for New Parents: YANA's Unseen Hand Helps Hansen Family in Time of Need

In early January, Eric Hansen and his wife Sara embarked on a life-changing journey from Comox Valley to Victoria, returning three weeks later with their healthy fraternal twins, Eilish and Kinley. Advised to give birth in Victoria for advanced care due to the twins' slightly premature nature, the Hansens' story took an unexpected turn when You Are Not Alone (YANA), a Courtenay-based charity, stepped in to provide substantial support, covering expenses and arranging accommodations, ensuring the family's well-being during this critical time.

A Guiding Light in Time of Need

Eric Hansen was taken aback when YANA, without prior acquaintance, offered their help. This not-for-profit organization's swift action to cover the Hansens' financial burdens and secure them a comfortable stay near Victoria General Hospital was nothing short of a godsend. The assistance came at a crucial moment, offering the Hansens a semblance of family support they yearned for, miles away from their own families.

Unwavering Support During Critical Times

Following the birth of Eilish and Kinley, the family's need for a convenient and comfortable stay became even more crucial as the newborns required care in the neonatal intensive care unit. YANA facilitated their move to a Children's Health Foundation residence, ensuring the family remained close to the hospital without the stress of logistical arrangements. Eric Hansen expressed his astonishment and gratitude towards YANA's proactive and compassionate approach, highlighting the rarity of such generous, unconditional support in today's world.

A New Chapter Filled with Hope and Gratitude

As the Hansen family settles into their new roles, Eric's reflections on their experience underscore a profound sense of gratitude towards YANA. The organization's support not only alleviated their immediate concerns but also provided them with emotional comfort and a sense of community. The Hansen's story is a testament to the impact of kindness and the difference that organizations like YANA can make in the lives of those navigating the challenging journey of parenthood under unique circumstances.