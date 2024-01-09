en English
Miracle Baby Arlo and the Triumph of Pediatric Cardiac Care at B.C. Children’s Hospital

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:59 am EST
In a heartening turn of events, baby Arlo, who was diagnosed with a severe heart defect while still in utero, has successfully navigated the odds, thanks to a groundbreaking cardiac surgery performed at the B.C. Children’s Hospital. The infant’s condition, a rare and complex congenital heart defect, involved pulmonary atresia with a ventricular septal defect and major aortopulmonary collateral arteries. This intricate medical terminology translates into a malfunctioning heart valve, a severe hole in the heart, and abnormal vessels compensating for absent blood vessels to the lungs.

A Parent’s Hope and a Surgeon’s Skill

Despite a grim prognosis and suggestions for termination, Arlo’s parents, Leanne Epp and her husband, chose hope. They entrusted their baby’s delicate life into the skilled hands of Dr. Mohammed Al Aklabi, a cardiac surgeon who joined B.C. Children’s Hospital in 2022. Dr. Al Aklabi has been instrumental in reenergizing the hospital’s cardiac surgery program, enabling complex surgeries on infants with congenital heart conditions—surgeries that were previously deemed inoperable.

Arlo’s Life-Saving Surgery

At just three months old, Arlo’s condition deteriorated, necessitating immediate medical intervention. The life-saving open-heart surgery involved creating a new artery for Arlo’s lungs, inserting a new valve in his heart, and closing the heart hole. What seemed impossible was made possible, and Arlo emerged from surgery as a healthy six-month-old, full of promise for the future.

Advancements Amid Challenges

The success of Arlo’s surgery signifies the advancements in pediatric cardiac care at B.C. Children’s Hospital. Even in the face of challenges such as staffing shortages and surgery backlogs, exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic, the hospital continues to strive for excellence. It has taken proactive measures like hiring additional surgeons and optimizing scheduling to mitigate these issues. As Arlo grows, he will require further surgeries to adjust the artificial conduit connecting his heart and lungs, but with the continued progress in pediatric cardiac care, there is hope for shorter and easier procedures in his future.

Canada Health
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

