Minto Apartment REIT Declares Monthly Cash Distribution for January 2024

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), a premier Ontario-based open-ended real estate investment trust, has announced a monthly cash distribution of $0.04208 per unit for January 2024. This declaration corresponds to an annualized rate of $0.505 per unit. The distribution is due to be paid to unitholders on February 15, 2024, who are on record as of January 31, 2024.

Minto REIT's Market Presence

With a specialization in the ownership of multi-residential properties, Minto REIT has firmly established its footprint in major Canadian urban markets. This includes the bustling cities of Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, and Calgary. As a significant player in the real estate market, Minto REIT’s distribution announcement is a testament to its robust performance in the sector.

Forward-Looking Statements

Alongside the distribution announcement, Minto REIT also included forward-looking statements concerning its business and prospective distributions. These pronouncements are based on the current anticipation and forecasts, yet they are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. In particular, the REIT's ability to maintain sufficient cash flow for distribution payments is one such factor that could potentially influence these projections.

Risks and Uncertainties

The company has expressed caution, warning that actual results could diverge significantly from the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. These factors have been comprehensively detailed in Minto REIT's Q3 2023 management's discussion and analysis, which is available for public access on www.sedarplus.ca. The REIT has clarified that it does not pledge to update these forward-looking statements beyond the legal requirements, thereby underlining the importance for investors to keep abreast with the company’s updates and announcements.