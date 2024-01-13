Mining Industry Mourns the Loss of Don MacLean, Founder of MacLean Engineering

The Canadian mining industry has lost one of its prominent figures, Don MacLean, founder of MacLean Engineering. Known for his innovative contributions and commitment to safety, MacLean was a pillar in the industry and his loss is deeply felt across the global mining community.

A Legacy of Innovation

MacLean, a professional engineer, and former Inco miner and shift boss, established MacLean Engineering 50 years ago. The company, renowned for its battery electric vehicles for mining, marked its 50th anniversary in 2023. Over the years, MacLean’s innovative contributions to underground mining machinery earned him recognition at the highest levels. In 2014, he secured his place in the International Mining Technology Hall of Fame awards.

A Commitment to Safety

Beyond innovation, MacLean was also celebrated for his unyielding commitment to safety. This was vindicated when he received the ‘Safety Leadership’ award from the Canadian Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum association in 2023. His commitment to safety and innovation has been lauded as the bedrock of MacLean Engineering’s global success.

Tributes and Condolences

The news of MacLean’s passing was shared on social media by Stella Holloway, the company president, who expressed deep sadness. Tributes and condolences from the international mining community have been pouring in on social media, reflecting the widespread respect and admiration for MacLean. The details about MacLean’s obituary, including the date of his death, were not yet released. A Celebration of Life event is planned at the Georgian Bay Hotel in Collingwood, Ontario to honor his life and achievements.