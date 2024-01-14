Minds in Motion: A Beacon of Hope for Dementia Patients in Portage la Prairie

In the bustling activity hub of the Herman Prior Activity Centre, the Alzheimer Society of Manitoba is staging a resurgence, a beacon of hope and camaraderie for individuals grappling with the early stages of dementia and their care partners. This initiative is the relaunch of the Minds in Motion program in Portage la Prairie. Scheduled to commence on January 24, the program unfolds every Wednesday for a duration of eight weeks, fostering a refuge from societal judgment and isolation.

Unraveling the Minds in Motion Program

The program’s multifold design entails an hour of exercise, coffee and conversation sessions, and a series of brain teaser games. The latter serves as a mental workout, designed to stimulate cognitive processes and encourage mental agility. The program’s aim extends beyond merely providing activities; it seeks to foster social connections and alleviate the sense of isolation often experienced by those wrestling with memory loss.

Voices from the Helm

Jennifer Harder, the North Central Regional Coordinator, underscores the program’s significance, stressing the importance of socialization and shared experiences among participants. She believes that such interactive engagement can be a potent tool in managing the progression of the disease. On the same note, Nicole McDonald, the Dementia-Friendly Community Program Manager, highlights the dual benefit of the program. She points out that while it offers a supportive environment for those living with dementia, it simultaneously serves as a resource for care partners, allowing them to connect, share experiences, and learn from each other.

Aligning with Alzheimer’s Awareness

Notably, the cost of the Minds in Motion program is set at $65 for two attendees, making it an accessible resource for many. This initiative aligns well with the broader objective of Alzheimer’s awareness, particularly resonant during January, recognized as Alzheimer’s Awareness Month in Canada. It serves as a reminder of the continuous efforts being made to support those affected by Alzheimer’s and related dementias, and the importance of fostering understanding and empathy in the wider community.