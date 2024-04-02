Mi'kmaw Treaty Rights Clash with Cannabis Regulations in Nova Scotia Legal Battles

In a groundbreaking case that intertwines Indigenous treaty rights with the burgeoning cannabis industry, Nova Scotia finds itself at the heart of a legal and social debate. Thomas Durfee's Dartmouth-based Amu Leaf store, a fusion of cannabis retail and cultural arts, symbolizes this clash, asserting treaty rights as its defense against recent police charges.

Advertisment

Historical Context and Legal Challenges

The contention arises from the interpretation of a 1752 treaty, emphasizing Mi'kmaw rights to trade "skins, feathers, fowl, fish, or any other thing." Advocates argue this includes cannabis, legalized in 2018, though the Crown demands historical trade evidence or contemplation by treaty parties. The Supreme Court of Canada's precedents, notably the Marshall and Van der Peet decisions, set a high bar for proving such rights. Chris Googoo's ongoing legal battle, stemming from a 2020 RCMP raid, exemplifies these challenges, questioning whether Mi'kmaw historically traded in cannabis.

Shifting Legal Landscapes

Advertisment

Recent legal developments, however, may offer new avenues for arguing Indigenous rights. A Quebec case, sidestepping the pre-European contact requirement, recognized economic development rights broadly shared among Indigenous peoples. This, coupled with the federal government's commitment to the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, suggests evolving legal interpretations. Yet, the federal Cannabis Act's delegation of sales regulation to provinces, without significant Indigenous consultation, complicates the issue.

On-the-Ground Realities and Future Implications

In defiance of Nova Scotia's regulations, which restrict legal sales to the Nova Scotia Liquor Corp, several unauthorized dispensaries, like Patrick Kaizer's Treaty Nugz Truck House, have emerged on reserves. These establishments, while risking raids and charges, underscore a broader demand for Indigenous autonomy in economic ventures, including cannabis. The outcome of these legal battles could redefine Indigenous treaty rights in the context of modern industries, impacting future negotiations and legislation.