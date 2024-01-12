Mike Delisle Resigns as Chief of Mohawk Council of Kahnawake, Cites Health Reasons

Long-standing chief of the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK), Mike Delisle, has announced his resignation from the Council, a decision prompted by a period of illness, which led him to reevaluate his priorities. After serving over 22 years in the MCK, a diagnosis of pneumonia and ulcers, followed by a month of recovery, caused him to reflect on the demands of his role and its toll on his health.

A New Chapter for Delisle

Delisle has decided to step back from his executive role, accepting a new position as the Registrar of the Kanien’kehá:ka of Kahnawake Law and of the Kahnawake Residency Law for the Office of the Kahnawake Kanien’kehá:ka Registry. His resignation is effective as of January 26, with the commencement of his new role scheduled for January 29. Delisle believes this move will allow him to continue his public service, without the strenuous demands of his previous position.

No By-Election for Delisle’s Seat

Given the proximity of the upcoming summer election, no by-election will be held to fill the vacated seat left by Delisle. The Council is expected to discuss the redistribution of Delisle’s files in the coming days. This unexpected departure has surprised the Council, leading to an acknowledgment of Delisle’s long-standing contribution to the MCK.

Delisle’s Tenure and Impact

Throughout his tenure, Delisle has been a part of substantial negotiations and changes within the Kahnawake community. His efforts have contributed to land being returned to Kahnawake and significant shifts in governance terms. As technology evolved over the years, Delisle also witnessed the impact of social media on communal politics, adding an additional layer to the complexities of his role.