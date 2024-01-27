Midseason Review: Status of NHL Atlantic Division Figures Previously on the Hot Seat

As we hit the midway point of the NHL season, it is time to revisit the individuals from the Atlantic Division who were previously under the microscope, and assess their current status. This article will give an update on key figures including Boston Bruins' GM Don Sweeney, Florida Panthers' goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, Tampa Bay Lightning's Tanner Jeannot, Toronto Maple Leafs' Sheldon Keefe and Brad Treliving, Detroit Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat, Montreal Canadiens' Jake Allen, Buffalo Sabres' Devon Levi, and Ottawa Senators' management team.

GM Don Sweeney: A Turnaround in Performance

For the Boston Bruins, GM Don Sweeney was on the hot seat at the beginning of the season. However, he is now credited for constructing a team that is performing at a high level. The heat on Sweeney has significantly cooled down due to the team's success.

Florida Panthers: Sergei Bobrovsky's Steady Performance

Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers, despite earning a hefty salary, was under scrutiny for his less than stellar performance. However, Bobrovsky has improved his game and the team's overall success has helped keep the pressure at bay.

Tampa Bay Lightning: Tanner Jeannot's Struggle

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay Lightning's Tanner Jeannot, who was expected to increase his production this season, needs to step up his game to maintain the team's competitive edge.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Sheldon Keefe and Brad Treliving Under the Lens

Toronto Maple Leafs' coach Sheldon Keefe and GM Brad Treliving are under serious scrutiny due to the team's inconsistency. The potential of a coaching change looms if performance does not improve.

Detroit Red Wings: Alex DeBrincat's Rise

The Detroit Red Wings' acquisition, Alex DeBrincat, was a player facing pressure. However, he is performing at a high level, significantly alleviating any pressure on him.

Montreal Canadiens: Jake Allen's Lesser Pressure

Despite the Montreal Canadiens' rebuilding status, goalie Jake Allen is facing less pressure than expected.

Buffalo Sabres: Devon Levi's Task of Improvement

Buffalo Sabres' goalie Devon Levi is tasked with improving his performance to help the team rebound and lift itself from its low standing.

Ottawa Senators: A New Beginning

Ottawa Senators' management team, Pierre Dorion and D.J. Smith, were removed following underachievement. Now, the focus is on rebuilding and planning for the next season, ushering in a new era for the team.