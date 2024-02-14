Midex Resources Ltd. Joins PDAC Convention 2024: Focusing on Lithium and Low CO2 Emissions EV Supply Chain

Midex Resources Ltd., a private junior exploration company specializing in lithium, announces its attendance at the PDAC Convention 2024 in Toronto, Canada. The event is scheduled from March 3 to 6 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, and it is expected to attract over 30,000 attendees from more than 130 countries.

A Convention for the Global Mineral Industry

The PDAC Convention is the world's leading mineral exploration and mining event, hosting over 1,100 exhibitors and 700 speakers. This annual gathering offers educational programming, networking opportunities, and business prospects for professionals in the global mineral industry.

As a premier destination for mining companies, investors, and service providers, the PDAC Convention showcases the latest trends, technologies, and insights that shape the future of the mineral sector.

Midex Resources Ltd.: Focusing on Lithium and Low CO2 Emissions EV Supply Chain

Midex Resources Ltd., based in Ontario, Canada, is dedicated to exploring and developing pegmatite-hosted spodumene deposits. The company aims to capitalize on the province's rich mining, manufacturing, and automotive culture.

The region's access to clean nuclear and hydropower electricity, interconnected US rail systems, and St. Lawrence Seaway transportation routes make it an ideal location for a low CO2 emissions electric vehicle (EV) supply chain.

CEO of Midex Resources Ltd., John Doe, comments: "As we continue to seek and develop pegmatite-hosted spodumene deposits, our attendance at the PDAC Convention 2024 provides a valuable platform to connect with industry peers, potential partners, and investors. Our commitment to a low CO2 emissions EV supply chain aligns with the global push towards sustainable energy solutions, and we look forward to sharing our vision at the event."

A Promising Future in Lithium Exploration

The rising demand for lithium-ion batteries, driven by the electric vehicle market and renewable energy storage systems, positions Midex Resources Ltd. for growth and success.

By leveraging their expertise in lithium exploration, Midex aims to contribute to the global effort in reducing carbon emissions and fostering a cleaner, more sustainable future.

Attendees of the PDAC Convention 2024 can expect to learn more about Midex Resources Ltd. and their commitment to the development of a low CO2 emissions EV supply chain. The company's presence at the event signifies its dedication to the global mineral industry and its pursuit of innovative solutions for a sustainable future.