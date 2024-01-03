Microbix Biosystems Sets New Record with Largest QAP Shipment

Microbix Biosystems Inc., a Canadian life sciences company, has set a new record with the largest single shipment of its quality assessment products (QAPs), worth over one million Canadian Dollars, to a highly-regarded clinical laboratory accreditation agency. This milestone shipment is a testament to Microbix’s technical leadership in the creation and production of test controls, with tens of thousands of QAPs dispatched.

QAPs: Ensuring Diagnostic Precision

The QAPs supplied by Microbix include both traditional liquid-vial formats and those formatted onto Copan FLOQSwabs. They are designed to support proficiency testing and external quality assessment services for a diverse range of infectious diseases. The QAPs play a pivotal role in the validation of antigen and molecular tests like PCR across an extensive array of testing systems, from large-scale automated instruments to point-of-care devices and lab-developed tests.

Contributing to Better Healthcare

The accuracy and reliability of these diagnostic tests are paramount for the effective detection and treatment of infectious diseases. As such, the QAPs shipped by Microbix are crucial for enhancing the quality of healthcare services. By ensuring the accuracy of these tests, Microbix is helping to improve patient outcomes and contribute to the overall betterment of health services.

Beyond QAPs: Microbix’s Diverse Portfolio

In addition to its QAPs, Microbix applies its biological expertise and infrastructure to the development of other proprietary products and technologies. Notably, the company has developed a viral transport medium (DxTM) designed to stabilize patient samples for lab-based molecular diagnostic testing. Another significant product from the Microbix portfolio is Kinlytic urokinase, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots, further demonstrating the company’s commitment to enhancing healthcare through innovation.