Business

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:37 am EST
Micro Logistics Group Inc. Wins Legal Dispute Over Botched Move

In a recent legal dispute, moving company Micro Logistics Group Inc. mostly emerged victorious against a customer, Tamara Gorski, according to a decision by the BC Civil Resolution Tribunal. The case revolved around a move that went awry, leading to missed ferry and additional charges, and an incomplete move that allegedly caused Gorski mental distress.

Details of the Dispute

Gorski had engaged Micro Logistics to facilitate her move from Vancouver Island to Vancouver. She accused the company of not only missing a ferry but also failing to transport all her belongings, forcing her to finish the move herself. These incidents, Gorski claimed, caused her mental distress and she alleged that Micro committed an unconscionable act under the Business Practice and Consumer Protection Act.

The Claims and Counterclaims

Gorski sought $1,100 in costs and $3,300 in damages. In response, Micro Logistics filed a counterclaim, demanding over $1,700. The tribunal, however, found that Gorski had provided an incomplete inventory and was not fully prepared for the move. This lack of preparation, it was determined, contributed to both the delay and the missed ferry. Despite Gorski’s claims, the tribunal assigned her the responsibility for the additional time incurred.

Final Verdict

However, the tribunal did concede that Gorski suffered mental distress due to a text message from Micro Logistics threatening to dump her items if they didn’t receive further instructions. This message was deemed to have caused stress contrary to the purpose of hiring a moving company. As a result, Gorski was awarded $100 for mental distress. In the end, the tribunal ruled in favor of Micro Logistics, awarding them $1,630.51.

Business Canada Courts & Law
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

