Michelle Podavin Promoted to President of Plains Midstream Canada, Succeeding Dean Liollio

In a strategic move within the energy sector, Plains All American (PAA) has announced a significant leadership change within its Canadian business unit, Plains Midstream Canada (PMC). Effective June 1, Michelle Podavin, currently serving as the senior vice president of NGL commercial assets, will step into the role of president, taking the reins from Dean Liollio, who will transition to a new position within PAA's Houston office.

Strategic Leadership Transition

Michelle Podavin's promotion to president of PMC signifies a pivotal moment for the company, reflecting both a recognition of her extensive experience in the industry and the strategic planning of PAA for future growth. According to a recent news release, Podavin has been with Plains since 2002 and boasts over 28 years of experience within the sector. Her role involved leading the commercial optimization and development of PMC’s North American NGL assets, in addition to overseeing various acquisition, divestiture, and joint venture activities. Prior to her tenure at Plains, Podavin gained significant experience at major accounting firms, further solidifying her expertise and leadership capabilities in the energy industry.

Dean Liollio's New Role and Contributions

Dean Liollio, who Podavin succeeds, will be taking on the responsibility of senior vice president for special projects back at the PAA's Houston office. His leadership over the past four years has been instrumental in positioning PMC for sustained success. Willie Chiang, PAA chairman and CEO, expressed gratitude towards Liollio for his exceptional leadership and pivotal role in the company's growth. Chiang also highlighted the transition as a reflection of the depth and strength within the team, signaling confidence in the continuity of leadership and strategic direction.

Implications for Plains Midstream Canada's Future

With these leadership changes, Plains Midstream Canada is poised for a new chapter under Michelle Podavin’s presidency. Her background and deep understanding of the industry dynamics, coupled with her leadership in commercial optimization and asset development, are expected to drive PMC towards achieving its strategic goals and adapting to the evolving energy landscape. This transition not only underscores the company's commitment to nurturing internal talent but also reflects on its strategic foresight in positioning itself for future challenges and opportunities within the energy sector.

As Plains Midstream Canada embarks on this new journey, the implications of these leadership changes extend beyond the immediate operational adjustments. They signify a deeper commitment to strategic growth, talent development, and industry leadership. With Podavin at the helm, PMC is well-positioned to navigate the complexities of the energy market, leveraging her vast experience and strategic vision. This transition marks a significant milestone in PMC's ongoing evolution, promising a future of continued success and innovation.