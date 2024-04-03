Michael McMartin, Hoodoo Gurus' Legendary Manager, Dies at 79: Music World Mourns

Michael McMartin, the revered manager behind the iconic Australian rock band Hoodoo Gurus, has passed away at 79, leaving a void in the hearts of music enthusiasts and industry professionals alike. McMartin's death marks the end of an era for the Australian music scene, where he played a pivotal role in shaping the careers of numerous artists and contributing significantly to the industry's development. His management of Hoodoo Gurus for over four decades stands as a testament to his dedication, vision, and the deep bond he shared with the band and the music community.

Four Decades of Musical Influence

McMartin's journey in the music industry began when he moved from Canada to Australia in 1971, eventually founding Trafalgar Records. However, his legacy was cemented in 1985 when he established Melody Management and took the Hoodoo Gurus under his wing. Under his guidance, the band achieved remarkable success, releasing hit singles and earning a place in the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2007. McMartin's innovative management strategies and his ability to nurture talent were instrumental in the band's success and the broader Australian music scene.

End of an Era and Legacy

In February 2024, McMartin stepped down from his role due to health issues, signaling an end to a remarkable career. His contributions were widely recognized, earning him prestigious awards including the APRA Ted Albert Award and the Medal of the Order of Australia. McMartin's influence extended beyond the music; he was a mentor to many and an advocate for the professional development of music management in Australia. His passing is not just the loss of a music industry stalwart but the end of an influential chapter in Australian