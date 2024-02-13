Michael Bublé to Headline Fallsview Casino Resort's 20th Anniversary Celebration

Niagara Falls, Ontario - A milestone celebration is on the horizon as Fallsview Casino Resort prepares to commemorate its 20th anniversary. On June 21, Michael Bublé will grace the OLG Stage, promising an unforgettable night for fans and patrons alike. Ticket sales begin on February 16, with presales commencing on February 14 at 10 a.m. ET.

A Star-Studded Celebration

Few voices can captivate an audience quite like Michael Bublé's, and the Grammy-award winning artist is set to enchant the crowd at the OLG Stage. This 5,000-capacity venue will provide an intimate setting for fans to revel in Bublé's soulful melodies and timeless charm. As the headliner for Fallsview Casino Resort's 20th anniversary celebration, the crooner's performance will undoubtedly be a night to remember.

Ticketing Details

Those eager to secure their spots for this highly-anticipated event can take advantage of presales starting February 14 at 10 a.m. ET. General ticket sales commence on February 16, ensuring ample opportunity for fans to purchase their passes. With Bublé's widespread appeal, ticket demand is expected to be high, so interested parties are encouraged to act swiftly.

Honoring Canadian Talent

Cathy Price, Vice President of Marketing at Niagara Casinos, expressed her excitement about Bublé's upcoming performance: "We're thrilled to have Michael Bublé join us for our 20th anniversary celebration. He embodies the talent and charisma that we've come to associate with Canadian artists, and we couldn't think of a better way to honor this milestone."

As the countdown to the anniversary celebration begins, anticipation builds for what promises to be an extraordinary evening. With Bublé's undeniable talent and the picturesque backdrop of Niagara Falls, attendees are sure to be treated to a one-of-a-kind experience.

In conclusion, Fallsview Casino Resort's 20th anniversary celebration will be marked by an exceptional performance from Michael Bublé on June 21. Ticket sales commence on February 16, allowing fans to secure their spots for this highly-anticipated event. Under the guidance of Vice President of Marketing, Cathy Price, the resort continues to honor Canadian talent and provide unforgettable experiences for its patrons.