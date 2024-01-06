en English
MHBA Brings ‘Ask A Renovator’ Booth to 2024 Winnipeg Renovation Show

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:12 am EST
MHBA Brings 'Ask A Renovator' Booth to 2024 Winnipeg Renovation Show

The Manitoba Home Builders’ Association (MHBA) is all set to feature its signature ‘Ask A Renovator’ booth at the upcoming 2024 Winnipeg Renovation Show. The much-anticipated event will be held from January 12 to 14 at the iconic RBC Convention Centre. The booth, a perennial favourite among attendees, will be manned by MHBA renovator members. These seasoned professionals will provide free 15-minute consultations to assist show-goers with their specific home upgrade or renovation queries.

Prepping for Successful Renovations

In the lead-up to the show, the MHBA has proffered several tips to homeowners mulling over a renovation. Top on the list is understanding the purpose of the renovation. Having a clear plan and a list of essential features is also key. Homeowners should allocate ample time to book a professional renovator and ensure obtaining a written contract. Setting a realistic budget is another crucial piece of advice. The MHBA also underscores the importance of acquiring the necessary building permits.

Embracing Energy-Efficient Renovations

Beyond the nuts and bolts of renovation planning, the MHBA advises homeowners to contemplate energy-efficient upgrade options. Resources are available from Efficiency Manitoba and the federal Greener Homes program that can help homeowners make informed decisions about energy conservation measures.

Engaging with the 2024 Winnipeg Renovation Show

For those interested in attending the 2024 Winnipeg Renovation Show, more information, including details about the show, speaker schedules, and online ticket purchasing, is readily available on the event’s website. As an added incentive, a ticket contest is currently underway on the MHBA’s Instagram account, offering attendees a chance to win their way into the show.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

