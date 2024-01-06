MHBA Brings ‘Ask A Renovator’ Booth to 2024 Winnipeg Renovation Show

The Manitoba Home Builders’ Association (MHBA) is all set to feature its signature ‘Ask A Renovator’ booth at the upcoming 2024 Winnipeg Renovation Show. The much-anticipated event will be held from January 12 to 14 at the iconic RBC Convention Centre. The booth, a perennial favourite among attendees, will be manned by MHBA renovator members. These seasoned professionals will provide free 15-minute consultations to assist show-goers with their specific home upgrade or renovation queries.

Prepping for Successful Renovations

In the lead-up to the show, the MHBA has proffered several tips to homeowners mulling over a renovation. Top on the list is understanding the purpose of the renovation. Having a clear plan and a list of essential features is also key. Homeowners should allocate ample time to book a professional renovator and ensure obtaining a written contract. Setting a realistic budget is another crucial piece of advice. The MHBA also underscores the importance of acquiring the necessary building permits.

Embracing Energy-Efficient Renovations

Beyond the nuts and bolts of renovation planning, the MHBA advises homeowners to contemplate energy-efficient upgrade options. Resources are available from Efficiency Manitoba and the federal Greener Homes program that can help homeowners make informed decisions about energy conservation measures.

Engaging with the 2024 Winnipeg Renovation Show

For those interested in attending the 2024 Winnipeg Renovation Show, more information, including details about the show, speaker schedules, and online ticket purchasing, is readily available on the event’s website. As an added incentive, a ticket contest is currently underway on the MHBA’s Instagram account, offering attendees a chance to win their way into the show.