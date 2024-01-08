en English
Canada

MGEU’s SAIL Program Workers Postpone Strike, Await Vote on New Offer

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:44 pm EST
MGEU’s SAIL Program Workers Postpone Strike, Await Vote on New Offer

On the brink of a strike, the Supported Advancement to Independent Living (SAIL) program workers under the Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union (MGEU) were presented with a fresh offer. This new development has led to the postponement of the planned industrial action, as the bargaining committee decided to present the new offer to the members for a vote.

A Reprieve from Strike Action

In a move that has temporarily averted a strike, the MGEU, representing 35 workers at the Knowles Centre’s SAIL program in Winnipeg, has brokered a new agreement. The union, which supports the round-the-clock operation, has decided to take the new offer back to its membership for a vote. This decision has been made in respect of their right to have a say in the matters that directly affect their work environment and conditions.

SAILing Towards Better Conditions

The SAIL program is crucial as it serves as a lifeline for youth transitioning out of the child welfare system. The program, running 24/7 across four buildings in Winnipeg, offers supervised apartments for these young individuals. The youth are taught essential life skills, such as money management, self-care, housekeeping, and cooking, that are pivotal in their journey towards independent living.

Respecting the Workers’ Voice

Kyle Ross, the President of the MGEU, emphasized the union’s commitment to respecting the workers’ decision. He stated that the workers deserve a say in the new offer, which has seen improvements from the initial one. According to Ross, the final decision lies in the hands of the union members, a testament to the democratic principles that the MGEU upholds.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

