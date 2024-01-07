en English
Canada

Metro Vancouver to Mark Ukraine Flight 752 Tragedy with Two Memorial Events

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:43 am EST
Metro Vancouver to Mark Ukraine Flight 752 Tragedy with Two Memorial Events

Metro Vancouver is gearing up to host two memorial events marking the four-year anniversary of the tragic downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 by Iran. On January 8, 2020, the ill-fated flight was struck by two Iranian surface-to-air missiles shortly after takeoff from Tehran. The horrific incident resulted in the untimely deaths of all 176 people on board, including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents.

Remembering the Lost

Arman Abtahi, who experienced the profound loss of his brother in the disaster, is the organizer behind these commemorations. A poignant candlelight vigil is scheduled for Sunday in front of the Vancouver Art Gallery. As part of the ongoing remembrance, an exhibition featuring live music performances and biographies of the victims will be hosted at the Pipe Shop Venue in North Vancouver on Monday.

Monument for the Victims

There are also plans underway to establish a lasting monument in memory of the victims in collaboration with the City of North Vancouver. The previous year’s anniversary was marked by a march and a protest against Iran’s Islamic regime. Abtahi highlighted the ongoing international efforts to bring Iran to justice through the International Court of Justice.

No Closure for The Families

Abtahi emphasized that closure remains elusive for the families of the victims. He criticizes the Iranian regime for not taking full responsibility for the tragedy and exerting pressure on the grieving families. As the community prepares to remember and reflect on the catastrophic event, Abtahi continues to mourn his brother, a post-doctoral fellow at the University of British Columbia.

Canada International Relations
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

