Metro Inc. Records Strong First Quarter Despite Challenges

In a robust display of performance, Canadian grocery chain Metro Inc. reported a 6.5% increase in sales during its first fiscal quarter, reaching a total of over $4.974 billion. The rise was reflected in both food and pharmacy same-store sales, which grew by 6.1% and 3.9% respectively. The adjustment for the shift in Christmas week brings the food sales increase to a solid 3.4%. Prescription drugs made a strong contribution, with a 6.6% increase compared to the first quarter of 2023.

The Power of Partnerships and Private Labels

A 105% surge in online food sales was recorded, largely attributed to the company's strategic partnerships. The private label also played a significant role in the company's growth, along with the MOI loyalty program. According to Eric La Fleche, Metro's President and CEO, the MOI program has now amassed 2.5 million members, effectively doubling the size of the previous program.

Investing in Infrastructure

This quarter also saw Metro expand its infrastructure with the opening of a new 600,000 square-foot automated distribution center in Terrebonne, Quebec. However, despite the positive sales figures, the company's net earnings and adjusted net earnings saw a minor decline of 1.1% year over year, standing at $228.5 million and $235 million respectively. The gross margin remained stable at 19.6%.

Looking Ahead

As Metro Inc. moves forward, the company anticipates an annual growth target of 8% to 10% for the fiscal year. Nevertheless, the new distribution center and the final phase of an automated fresh produce plant in Toronto are expected to impact operating income before depreciation and amortization. Consequently, the operating income growth is projected to be less than 2% year over year, with an adjusted net earnings per share that is either flat or potentially down by 10 cents.