Methanex Corporation: A Look into the 2023 Fourth Quarter Results and 2024 Outlook

On the 2023 Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call, Methanex Corporation unveiled its performance and forecast for the future. Sarah Herriott, the Director of Investor Relations, led the conference, emphasizing the significance of the financial documents available on the corporation's website. Rich Sumner, Methanex's President and CEO, reported on the inauguration of the G3 plant, projected to considerably enhance cash flow, and bears a low emission profile.

Fourth Quarter, Full Year Results

The fourth quarter results revealed an average realized price of $322 per tonne with approximately 1.7 million tonnes produced. This resulted in $148 million in adjusted EBITDA and an adjusted net income of $0.52 per share. The full-year results for 2023 showcased $622 million in adjusted EBITDA and $153 million in adjusted net income, or $2.25 per share.

Global Methanol Demand

Worldwide methanol demand escalated to 91 million tonnes in 2023, with a growth rate exceeding 3% in the fourth quarter. The supply side saw expansion from coal-based producers in China, counterbalanced by outages in other regions. Methanol prices rallied throughout the fourth quarter and into the beginning of 2024.

Projections for 2024

Anticipated demand growth rates for 2024 are expected to mirror those of 2023, with new plant startups contributing to the supply, including Methanex's G3 plant. The corporation predicts a strong financial position with abundant cash and limited maintenance capital requirements. Methanex's goals for 2024 comprise delivering operational results, maintaining a robust balance sheet, repaying debt, and returning surplus cash to shareholders.