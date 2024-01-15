Menopause Foundation of Canada Advocates for Menopausal Women in Workforce

The Menopause Foundation of Canada, in its latest report, 'Menopause and Work in Canada', has shed light on the significant impact of menopause on a quarter of the country's workforce. Co-founders Janet Ko and Trish Barbato have put under the spotlight the challenges that women grapple with during menopause, including fatigue, hot flashes, mood swings, and brain fog. The significant impact of these symptoms on women's work performance and overall well-being cannot be undermined.

Dispelling the Silence and Stigma Around Menopause

Despite being an inevitable phase in a woman's life, menopause is often misunderstood, feared, and stigmatized, leading to silence and shame around the subject. The Foundation believes that this silence is unwarranted as menopause should not entail suffering. There are preventative measures, lifestyle changes, and effective treatments available that can alleviate the symptoms. The organization's primary objective is to educate healthcare providers who currently receive minimal training on menopause and foster open discussions to dispel the negativity surrounding it.

Menopause Advocacy and Education

Janet Ko, who initially envisioned menopause as a positive life transition, was taken aback by the severity of her symptoms. This personal experience led her to become an advocate for menopause, and she has been recognized for her influential role. Trish Barbato, a long-standing advocate for the rights of menopausal women, has been actively involved in community-based initiatives aimed at supporting mature women.

Informative Reports to Raise Awareness

The Foundation has published reports such as 'The Silence and the Stigma: Menopause in Canada' and 'Menopause and Work in Canada' to raise awareness and advocate for change. Details about this podcast episode's transcript, which includes contributions from various individuals involved in the Courage My Friends podcast, can be found at georgebrown.ca/TommyDouglasInstitute.