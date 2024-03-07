Memorial University Students Demand Refund for Poor Wi-Fi Service Post-Cyberattack

Following a devastating cyberattack on Memorial University's Grenfell campus network last December, the student union, led by Vice-President Vicky Quao, is pressing the administration for a reimbursement of the $100 on-campus internet service fee. With Wi-Fi down since the winter semester's onset, students have faced not only financial strain in seeking alternative internet access but emotional stress too, particularly among international students struggling to contact family.

Impact of the Cyberattack

The cyberattack's aftermath has been far-reaching, disrupting not just internet connectivity but also printing services, critical for academic work. The university's response, installing cellular hotspots, has been met with criticism for their inefficiency. Quao emphasizes the unjust nature of students paying for a service that has not been delivered, suggesting refunds as a fair solution until the issue is fully resolved. The situation has been particularly tough on international students, who have had to wander around town to find reliable internet connections to reach out to their loved ones overseas.

Administration's Response

Ian Sutherland, the campus's vice-president, acknowledges the challenges faced by students and faculty post-cyberattack but notes that most issues have been addressed with workarounds and the situation is nearing normalcy. While the administration engaged in discussions with the student union last week, a definitive resolution or commitment to refunds has not yet been made, leaving the matter open and ongoing.

Looking Forward

The cyberattack at Grenfell campus highlights the broader implications and vulnerabilities of university networks to cyber threats, underscoring the need for robust security measures and contingency plans. As discussions between the student union and administration continue, the outcome may set a precedent for how educational institutions respond to similar crises in the future, balancing between immediate technical fixes and addressing the financial and emotional tolls on students.