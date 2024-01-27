Meghan Spooner: A Marathon Runner's Voyage into Yoga

When Meghan Spooner, an educator at the Rainy River District School Board, completed her marathon, she had little idea that the neck injury she sustained would catapult her into a transformative journey. It was yoga that offered her respite from her persistent upper back pain and initiated her into a vibrant local yoga community in Fort Frances.

A Healing Journey

Despite undergoing medical interventions such as physiotherapy and an MRI, Spooner found the most effective remedy in yoga. The ancient practice not only alleviated her muscular discomfort, but also restored her mobility, compelling her to delve deeper. Her journey led her to earn her yoga teacher certification around 2015, and she began sharing her knowledge and passion at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre.

The Multifaceted Practice

However, Spooner's dedication to yoga extends beyond its physical aspects. She underscores that yoga is a holistic practice that unites body, breath, and spirit. For Spooner, yoga has served as a lifeline in navigating her anxiety since adolescence. She advocates for the individual exploration of yoga's myriad facets, encouraging people to discover aspects that resonate with their unique needs and aspirations.

Tru North Yoga Cooperative

Supporting Spooner's philosophy, the local yoga community, Tru North Yoga Cooperative, provides a diverse array of classes catering to different levels of proficiency. Spooner urges potential yogis to communicate with instructors to identify the class most suited to them. Echoing Spooner's thoughts, fellow instructor Dee O'Sullivan, recommends trying various styles and classes, underlining the scientific evidence supporting yoga's benefits. Tru North Yoga Cooperative also presents class schedules on Facebook, featuring instructors Brian Cousineau and Tracey Coran, further expanding avenues for exploration in the local yoga community.