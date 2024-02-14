Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Redefine Roles with Sussex.com Relaunch and New Podcast Deal

It's a fresh start for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry unveil their revamped website, Sussex.com, and Meghan announces an exciting new podcast deal with Lemonada Media. The changes come as the couple redefines their roles and continues to focus on philanthropy and creativity.

A New Era for Sussex.com

Who: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

What: Relaunch of Sussex.com and new podcast deal

When: February 14, 2024

Where: Global online presence

Breaking away from their former website, Sussexroyal.com, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have embraced a more personal approach with Sussex.com. The revamped site places emphasis on their philanthropic work through the Archewell Foundation and their status as creatives.

Meghan's Lemonada Podcast Deal

In a significant move, Meghan Markle has signed a new podcast deal with Lemonada Media, a female-founded company. As part of this collaboration, Meghan will host a future series with Lemonada and distribute her previous Spotify podcast, 'Archetypes', through the platform.

Meghan expressed her enthusiasm about joining the Lemonada team, stating, "I am thrilled to join Lemonada Media as they democratize access to vital conversations and information. I look forward to sharing my love of podcasting with a company that supports women and empowers their voices."

The Power of Philanthropy and Creativity

The new Sussex.com website provides more personal updates about the couple's activities, featuring profiles detailing their achievements and highlighting their philanthropic endeavors. Meghan's profile prominently displays her successful 'Archetypes' podcast, which debuted at Number 1 in multiple countries and amassed over 10 million downloads/listens.

Despite facing criticism for using their royal titles on the site, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their roles as humanitarians, mental health advocates, environmental campaigners, feminists, and champions of human rights. Their online bios proudly mention their children as 'Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet'.

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to make their mark on the world, their focus on philanthropy and creativity serves as a testament to their enduring influence and commitment to making a difference.

In conclusion, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new website and podcast deal signify a new chapter in their lives, emphasizing their dedication to philanthropy and creativity while continuing to inspire and make a difference on a global scale.