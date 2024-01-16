Meaford and Grey County Bid for Surplus School Property for Affordable Housing

In a significant move, the school board has declared the track and field property adjacent to the now-closed Georgian Bay Secondary School as surplus. This decision is a follow-up to the school's closure in 2021 and reflects the shifting educational landscape in the area. The tract of land, bordered by Aiken Street, St. Vincent Street, and the Georgian Trail, is seen as a potential development site.

A Bid for Affordable Housing

The municipality of Meaford has identified the potential of this land for community development, particularly in terms of affordable housing. In a bid to transform this area into a residential hub, Meaford has partnered with Grey County. Together, they proposed a purchase offer for the property, aiming to convert it into a space for affordable homes.

Rejected Offer and Financial Details

Despite the municipality's ambitious plans, the school board rejected their offer. The reason being, the proposal did not meet the board's valuation of the property. While the specifics of the offer have not been made public, it's known that significant funds were set aside for this purpose. The Meaford council had agreed to allocate $500,000 from its reserves towards the bid. Additionally, Grey County earmarked $370,100 in reserves specifically for an affordable housing project within Meaford.

Plans for Future Development

Despite the setback, the municipality sees potential for future development on the land. They have approved a land swap with the Bluewater District School Board. This swap involves exchanging a portion of Ryerson Street for the track lands at the former Georgian Bay Community School. The deal will allow the municipality to acquire 1.8 acres of track lands, while the BWDSB will receive the unopened road on Ryerson Street. As a result of the swap, the board will sell almost 8.5 acres of connected land. This opens up new avenues for community development, including the possibility of affordable housing and a community garden.

The report on these proceedings was presented during the Meaford council's meeting on January 15, marking a new chapter in the municipality's quest for community development and affordable housing.