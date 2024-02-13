Meadow Lake RCMP's Relentless Pursuit: Multiple Drug Seizures and Arrests

Meadow Lake RCMP's Relentless Pursuit of Justice: Multiple Drug Seizures and Arrests

In an unyielding pursuit to curb drug-related crimes, the Meadow Lake RCMP recently conducted two separate operations, resulting in the apprehension of three individuals and the confiscation of substantial amounts of illicit substances and weapons.

Operation One: Unmasking the Dealer

On February 1, the Meadow Lake RCMP initiated an investigation into drug trafficking activities on Waterhen Lake First Nation. The meticulous operation led to the arrest of a 28-year-old man from the same community. Antoine Hamm was found in possession of a staggering 170 grams of cocaine, 28 grams of methamphetamine, and an assortment of firearms. The seizure also included a significant amount of cash, further corroborating the scale of Hamm's illicit activities.

Operation Two: The Vehicular Sting

Nine days later, on February 10, the Meadow Lake Crime Reduction Team executed another operation, this time focusing on a vehicle suspected of transporting illicit substances. The strategic traffic stop at Waterhen Lake First Nation led to the arrest of Terrance Lasas, 43, a resident of Meadow Lake, and Rachel Martell, 30, hailing from Prince Albert. The duo was found in possession of a mix of dangerous drugs, including 18 grams of crack cocaine, 17 grams of cocaine, 7 grams of methamphetamine, and 16 tablets of unidentified pharmaceuticals. Additionally, a pellet gun and drug trafficking paraphernalia were confiscated from the vehicle.

Charges and Court Appearances

Antoine Hamm faces multiple charges related to drug trafficking and possession of weapons. Terrance Lasas and Rachel Martell, on the other hand, are each charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking. All three individuals are scheduled to appear in court, with Lasas and Martell slated for March 11.

The Meadow Lake RCMP's recent successes in disrupting drug trafficking activities serve as a testament to their unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the communities they serve. In the ongoing battle against the scourge of illicit substances, the RCMP's diligent efforts provide a beacon of hope in an otherwise dark landscape.