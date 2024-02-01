Me-yaw-sin Micowin: A Culinary Education Program Empowering Métis Youth

An innovative culinary education program, Me-yaw-sin Micowin (Good Food), has been launched with the ambitious goal of providing employment and training opportunities for Métis youth. This initiative is a result of a partnership between the Further Education Society of Alberta (FESA), Manitoba Métis Federation, Bistro on Notre Dame, and RRC Polytech.

Empowering Métis Youth Through Culinary Skills

Me-yaw-sin Micowin is a 12-week program designed specifically for the tourism and government sectors. It does not require candidates to have any prior kitchen experience. The program skillfully combines traditional Métis cooking methods with mentorship, life skills, and work experience, thereby crafting a comprehensive package of learning and growth. More than a culinary course, it's a movement aiming to empower Métis youth through self-reliance and valuable skill sets.

Expanding Beyond Calgary

Having successfully run in Calgary, the program is now expanding its reach to Manitoba. The curriculum focuses on hands-on learning through activities and storytelling, echoing the oral tradition of indigenous education. This unique approach not only imparts cooking techniques but also brings the rich Métis culture and history to the forefront.

Aspirations of National Expansion

Shawna Linklater, one of the program's facilitators, envisions a future where this program is available nationwide. She believes that the program's unique blend of practical skills and cultural immersion can contribute significantly to the lives of Métis youth across the country. Dana Crawler, a participant of a similar program in Banff, shares her positive experiences. She highlights the benefits of learning traditional cooking techniques and hearing the stories behind them. Currently working part-time at FESA and as a heritage presenter, Crawler aspires to return to a professional kitchen setting, equipped with the knowledge and skills gained from the program.