McKesson Corporation Reportedly Mulling Over Sale of Canadian Drugstore Chain Rexall

McKesson Corporation, a prominent player in the U.S. pharmaceutical industry, is reportedly considering the sale of Rexall, the Canadian drugstore chain, according to sources familiar with the matter. The news, first reported by The Globe and Mail, comes as a surprise given McKesson’s previous acquisition of Rexall Health from the Katz Group in 2016. The deal, worth an estimated C$3 billion ($2.24 billion), was a strategic move aimed at expanding McKesson’s footprint within Canada’s pharmaceutical supply chain.

McKesson’s Acquisition and Potential Sale

To better understand the possible implications of this sale, it’s important to revisit McKesson’s initial acquisition. In 2016, McKesson took over Rexall Health from Katz Group for a hefty sum of approximately C$3 billion. The strategy was clear – to reinforce its presence in Canada’s pharmaceutical supply chain. Now, the potential sale sparks questions about McKesson’s future strategy.

Implications for Rexall and McKesson

Despite the buzz surrounding the potential sale, neither Rexall nor McKesson have issued official statements in response to the report. It’s also worth noting that while discussions with potential buyers have commenced, there’s no guarantee that a sale will eventually materialize. The uncertainty casts a shadow over both companies, leaving stakeholders to speculate on the potential outcomes.

The Possible Continuation of Association

Interestingly, even if the sale proceeds, it doesn’t necessarily spell the end of the partnership between Rexall and McKesson. The report suggests that McKesson might continue to supply pharmaceutical products to Rexall through its distribution division. This implies that although the ownership might change, the operational dynamics between the two entities could largely remain intact.

As the situation continues to unfold, the market will closely watch the developments in this potential sale. The current exchange rate used in the report equates $1 to 1.3381 Canadian dollars, highlighting the impact of currency fluctuations on the deal’s value. For now, the wait-and-watch approach seems to be the order of the day, as the pharmaceutical industry awaits more concrete information on this significant business move.