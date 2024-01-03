en English
Mazda North American Operations Reports Significant Sales Growth in December 2023

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:20 am EST
Ending the year on a high note, Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) has witnessed a significant upsurge in vehicle sales for December 2023. A total of 39,518 vehicles were sold, marking a substantial 44.8 percent rise compared to the same period in 2022. This growth becomes even more impressive when accounting for the daily selling rate (DSR), which exhibited a 50.4 percent increase, despite having one fewer selling day in December 2023.

Notable Sales Growth in 2023

When looking at the overall figures for 2023, MNAO’s success is hard to ignore. The company saw its full-year sales climb to 363,354 vehicles, a hearty 23.2 percent increase over the previous year. Certified pre-owned (CPO) sales experienced a more modest growth of 1.0 percent in December, with a total of 5,130 vehicles finding new owners. However, the company’s sales success wasn’t confined to the United States.

Mazda’s International Success

Mazda Canada, Inc. (MCI) reported a remarkable 62.9 percent increase in December sales, along with a 17.6 percent increase for the full year. In total, 58,637 vehicles were sold across the Canadian market. Similarly, Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) recorded a 2.0 percent growth in December sales. However, the full-year figures for MMdM are what truly stand out, with a significant 57 percent increase, culminating in 76,017 vehicles sold. This demonstrated Mazda’s strong sales performance across North America for the year 2023.

Automotive Industry Outlook

The automotive industry, as a whole, also exhibits a positive trend. U.S. new vehicle sales likely rose by a low double-digit percentage in 2023, with full-year sales expected to increase by about 12 percent, totaling approximately 15.5 million units. Major automakers, including General Motors, are also predicted to report a rise in sales for 2023, with GM likely retaining its crown as the top-selling automaker in the United States. The electric vehicle market is following suit, with leader Tesla reporting an estimated 38 percent rise in deliveries for 2023. These developments paint a prosperous picture for the automotive industry, with Mazda leading the way.

Business Canada United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

