May Court Club Calls for Nominations for Women of Excellence Awards

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:42 pm EST
May Court Club Calls for Nominations for Women of Excellence Awards

The May Court Club of Chatham is reviving its Women of Excellence awards event, a biennial celebration of outstanding women connected to Chatham-Kent. Following a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is set to return to its traditional format on April 26, including a full-scale dinner catered by Churrascuria and the Portuguese Canadian Club.

Call for Nominations

Shirley Loyer, the convener for the Women of Excellence awards, is inviting nominations for exceptional women in Chatham-Kent. There are six categories for nominations, details of which, along with the forms, can be found on the May Court Club of Chatham’s website. The deadline for submitting nominations is February 23.

Return to Tradition After Pandemic Interruption

The last full-scale ceremony was held in 2018, with the ensuing 2020 event being scaled back due to the pandemic. This makes the upcoming 2023 event the first of its kind in five years. The return to a full-scale celebration is a welcome change, marking a significant step towards pre-pandemic normalcy.

Anticipation for the Upcoming Event

Loyer expressed enthusiasm over the return to a full-scale celebration. The Women of Excellence awards serve not only as a recognition of individual accomplishments but also as a testament to the resilience and strength of women in Chatham-Kent, especially in these challenging times. The anticipation for the event signifies a community ready to celebrate its heroes and move forward.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

