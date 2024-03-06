Massive Drug Bust in Three Hills: GIS and RCMP Seize Meth, Currency, and Weapons

On March 3, 2024, a significant operation unfolded in Three Hills, Alberta, as Drumheller General Investigation Section (GIS), in collaboration with local RCMP and the Southern Alberta Emergency Response Team, executed a comprehensive search warrant. This meticulous action targeted a local residence, a vehicle, and a travel trailer, marking a critical moment in an investigation that began in January of the same year.

Advertisment

Details of the Seizure

The search operation led to the seizure of 120.06 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a sum of Canadian currency, drug trafficking paraphernalia, and brass knuckles. This haul not only underscores the scale of the operation but also the severity of the drug trafficking issue within the community. The seized items point towards a well-organized drug trafficking network that had embedded itself in Three Hills.

Charges and Legal Proceedings

Advertisment

Justin Lenfesty, 33, a resident of Three Hills, faces multiple charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of property obtained by crime, and failing to comply with a release order on eight counts. Following a Judicial Interim Hearing, Lenfesty was remanded into custody, with a court appearance scheduled for March 8, 2024, in the Alberta Court of Justice in Drumheller. Additionally, a female resident has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a prohibited weapon for a dangerous purpose. She was released on an undertaking, with her court appearance set for May 24, 2024, in Drumheller.

Community and Police Collaboration

The Drumheller GIS has extended its gratitude towards the Three Hills RCMP, Drumheller RCMP, and the Southern Alberta Emergency Response Team for their assistance in the investigation. This operation highlights the importance of inter-agency collaboration in tackling organized crime and drug trafficking. The community's safety and wellbeing are paramount, and such coordinated efforts are crucial in maintaining peace and order.

The recent operation in Three Hills is a stark reminder of the ongoing battle against drug trafficking within Alberta. As the legal proceedings unfold, the community awaits further developments, hoping for a safer environment free from the clutches of organized crime. The dedication of local law enforcement agencies in ensuring the security of their residents is commendable and serves as a cornerstone in the fight against illegal drug distribution networks.