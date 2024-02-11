Maryam Ali vs. Car Thieves: A Tale of Tech-Savvy Theft and Courage

When Maryam Ali Stood Up to Car Thieves: A Tale of Tech-Savvy Theft and Resolve

Maryam Ali, a resident of Ottawa, found herself face-to-face with car thieves attempting to steal her Lexus using a CAN injection attack. This sophisticated method hacks into a vehicle's Controller Area Network (CAN) through its wiring, rendering immobilizers useless. Despite the mandatory use of immobilizers in Canada for nearly two decades, this tech-savvy approach has led to a surge in car thefts.

A National Crisis and a Call for Action

The rise in car thefts has left Canadians feeling vulnerable and frustrated. Kristin Shensel, a Toronto real estate broker, shares her harrowing experience of having her 2019 Range Rover stolen three times since January 2023, as well as a rental car. In response to this growing concern, Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, addressed the issue at the National Summit on Combatting Auto Theft in Ottawa.

Every year, an estimated 90,000 cars are stolen in Canada, costing Canadian insurance policy-holders and taxpayers approximately $1 billion. In an effort to curb this trend, the government has allocated $28 million to prevent the export of stolen vehicles and is considering a ban on certain security testing devices, such as the Flipper Zero, which it claims is enabling car thefts.

However, the makers of the Flipper Zero argue that the ban is misguided, as cars made after the 1990s have constantly changing codes that can only be used once for remote entry. They contend that the problem lies with the insecure remote keyless entry system, rather than the testing devices.

The Role of Social Media and Manufacturer Responsibility

A social media challenge on TikTok has further exacerbated the issue, leading to a surge in car thefts targeting certain Kia and Hyundai models due to a factory flaw in the ignition system. The vulnerable vehicles, manufactured between 2010 and 2022, lack basic auto theft prevention technology. This issue affects as many as 9 million vehicles, with models produced between 2015 and 2019 being prime targets.

To address this problem, Kia and Hyundai have provided free software updates, wheel locks, and steering wheel clubs. Despite these measures, law enforcement agencies continue to investigate a significant number of attempted thefts.

Kristin Shensel, who has been a victim of car theft four times in the past year, expresses her regret over purchasing a luxury vehicle and plans to switch to a more modest car if her latest stolen vehicle is found. The latest theft occurred before the daylong auto theft summit in Ottawa, where representatives from government, municipalities, and law enforcement agencies agreed on the need for a whole-of-society effort to tackle the problem.

Officials committed to finalizing a plan in coming weeks to address the issue, which affects thousands of Canadian households annually. The rise in car thefts has been attributed to tech-savvy thieves defeating immobilizers, with Canadian vehicles turning up in places like Ghana and Nigeria.

In the face of this crisis, Maryam Ali's courage serves as a reminder of the resilience and determination of those affected by car theft. As the nation grapples with this challenge, it is clear that a multi-faceted approach is needed to protect Canadians and their vehicles.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Auto Theft Prevention

The American agency has proposed new standards to make vehicles harder to steal, but adoption could take years. In the meantime, custom theft deterrents are being considered as a more immediate solution. As Canadians wait for a comprehensive plan to address the issue, stories like Maryam Ali's offer hope and inspiration in the fight against tech-savvy car thieves.

The surge in car thefts across Canada, enabled by sophisticated methods like CAN injection attacks, has left thousands of households vulnerable and frustrated. The National Summit on Combatting Auto Theft in Ottawa brought together government officials, law enforcement agencies, and affected individuals to address this growing concern. With allocated funds to prevent the export of stolen vehicles and considerations of banning certain security testing devices, the nation is taking steps towards a multi-faceted solution.

As the auto industry grapples with the challenges of tech-savvy theft, stories of resilience and determination, like that of Maryam Ali, serve as a reminder of the human spirit in the face of adversity. With custom theft deterrents and proposed new standards on the horizon, Canadians can look forward to a future where their vehicles are better protected against the evolving threats of auto theft.