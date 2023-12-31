en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Marten Falls First Nation: A Journey Towards Economic Reconciliation

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:36 am EST
Marten Falls First Nation: A Journey Towards Economic Reconciliation

Marten Falls First Nation, an Anishinaabe community located approximately 400 kilometers northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario, is standing on the precipice of a transformative era. The community is seeking reparation and a brighter future through the Ring of Fire critical minerals project and the construction of an all-season road. Over a century of subjugation has left scars in the form of housing shortages, a long-drawn 18-year boil water advisory, and social issues including youth suicide, alcoholism, and opioid addiction.

Chief Achneepineskum Leading the Charge

Chief Bruce Achneepineskum is at the vanguard of this bold initiative. He is not only dealing with immediate needs in the community but also striving to usher in substantial improvements in living standards and access to services. Currently, the community is primarily accessible by air, except for a brief period during which a winter road is open. The all-season road and the mining project are two significant steps towards a better future.

Ring of Fire Project and Complex Road Planning

The Ring of Fire project is under the aegis of Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd, an Australian mining company. This development is anticipated to bring substantial economic benefits to this impoverished community. However, road planning has been intricate. A recent Supreme Court decision, which curtailed Ottawa’s regulatory oversight on resource projects, has added a layer of uncertainty. Environmental assessments are being led by Marten Falls and Webequie First Nations, with hopes of connecting to the southern highway network.

Ontario’s Support Despite First Nations’ Reservations

While some First Nations have expressed serious reservations about the development, the Ontario government has shown steadfast support. Premier Doug Ford has not only committed to fund roughly half of the estimated $2 billion for the road projects but also offered personal assistance with the construction. The development of this region is critical for Ontario’s electric vehicle battery manufacturing industry, which currently lacks domestic sources for essential minerals like lithium, cobalt, and graphite, a market domain dominated by China.

The earliest completion for the roads leading into the Ring of Fire is projected for the mid-2030s. This timeline reflects the lengthy lead times and bureaucratic challenges associated with major Canadian resource projects. It underscores the magnitude of the task at hand, but also the resilience and determination of the Marten Falls First Nation community to secure a prosperous future.

0
Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Toronto Raptors Shift Gears: A Tale of Transformation and Trade

By Salman Khan

Crucial NHL Matchup: Montreal Canadiens vs Tampa Bay Lightning

By Salman Khan

Ottawa 2023: A Year of Triumph, Struggle, and Resilience

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Frank Cameron: A Broadcasting Icon Bids Farewell After Six-Decade Career

By BNN Correspondents

Canada's Carbon Pricing Policy: A Political Chess Game ...
@Canada · 2 hours
Canada's Carbon Pricing Policy: A Political Chess Game ...
heart comment 0
Fatal Nightclub Shooting in Mississauga Claims Woman’s Life

By Bijay Laxmi

Fatal Nightclub Shooting in Mississauga Claims Woman's Life
Impending Deadline for CEBA Loan Repayment Stresses Canadian Small Business Owners

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Impending Deadline for CEBA Loan Repayment Stresses Canadian Small Business Owners
A Tale of Two Conservative Parties: Canada vs. UK

By Sakchi Khandelwal

A Tale of Two Conservative Parties: Canada vs. UK
Missing Winnipeg Senior Found Safe, Privacy Preserved

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Missing Winnipeg Senior Found Safe, Privacy Preserved
Latest Headlines
World News
Retrospective Study Reveals Critical Improvements Needed in Cirrhosis Care
1 min
Retrospective Study Reveals Critical Improvements Needed in Cirrhosis Care
Skin-to-Skin Contact Enhances Mother-Infant Interaction Quality, Study Finds
1 min
Skin-to-Skin Contact Enhances Mother-Infant Interaction Quality, Study Finds
India: CBI Probes Jaihind TV Over Investments by Karnataka Deputy CM
2 mins
India: CBI Probes Jaihind TV Over Investments by Karnataka Deputy CM
Lakshman Singh Sparks Controversy: Downplays Rahul Gandhi's Leadership
2 mins
Lakshman Singh Sparks Controversy: Downplays Rahul Gandhi's Leadership
Toronto Raptors Shift Gears: A Tale of Transformation and Trade
2 mins
Toronto Raptors Shift Gears: A Tale of Transformation and Trade
Chelsea Triumphs in Nail-Biting Encounter Against Luton Town
5 mins
Chelsea Triumphs in Nail-Biting Encounter Against Luton Town
Adjarhor Obaro: The 'World Wrapper Man' Who Runs for Culture
5 mins
Adjarhor Obaro: The 'World Wrapper Man' Who Runs for Culture
India Declares Tehreek-e-Hurriyat an 'Unlawful Association' under UAPA
7 mins
India Declares Tehreek-e-Hurriyat an 'Unlawful Association' under UAPA
AAP and Central Government Clash Over Republic Day Parade Tableaux Selection
7 mins
AAP and Central Government Clash Over Republic Day Parade Tableaux Selection
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
10 mins
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
1 hour
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
2 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
2 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
4 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
4 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
4 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app