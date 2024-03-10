Marshall Motif II ANC Earphones: Premium Sound Meets Classy Design in Latest Review

Some audio brands pass on a lot of confidence to customers with just their name. It is the sheer legacy that makes people buy their products even without experiencing them. And this legacy stands brands in good stead when they switch to new verticals. That is exactly what is happening with Marshall as it ups its game in the truly wireless space. And after listening to the Marshall Motif II ANC earphones I think buyers will be happy that their intuition worked.

Design and Build Quality

The Marshall Motif II looks unique with a charging case that has a textured leather feel to it. Inside, the earphones are classy with a textured metallic stem that ends with a gold cap. There is nothing plasticky about the design and that is important for a brand that touts its premium value.

Signature Sound Experience

But Marshall is about its signature sound and that is what I was eager to check out on the Motif II as well. Listening to Spotify’s Acoustic Chill playlist, it became clear this was one of the most neutral earphones tested in a while. Billie Eilish’s TV was a perfect showcase of the Marshall signature sound. The active noise cancellation is pretty good with the Motif II, offering a full transparency mode. Both ends work without overwhelming you.

Performance and Battery Life

The one aspect I did not like about the Marshall Motif II is how it has a sort of recoil at times when you are on a call, creating these weird shrieks inside the earpiece. This does not happen all the time and comes up mostly when you are on the move. The battery life is good and can last over 30 hours on a full charge, with the added convenience of wireless charging.

At Rs 19,999, the Marshall Motif II ANC is clearly in the range of the Apple AirPods Pro and Sennheiser Momentum, not just because of the price tag. This is a real top-end truly wireless earphone that offers the kind of rich and natural sound that is pure pleasure to the ears. Buy this to take your music sessions to a whole new level.