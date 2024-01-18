Marriott International Debuts Moxy Brand in Canada with Moxy Halifax Downtown

Marriott International Inc. has inaugurated its first Moxy hotel in Canada, located in the heart of Halifax, Nova Scotia. The Moxy Halifax Downtown is a 160-room boutique establishment owned by JONO Developments Ltd. and managed by Hotel Equities. This stylish and playful hotel is designed to offer a unique, fun-filled experience to its guests, with the charm of modern amenities and an energizing atmosphere.

Advertisment

Moxy Halifax Downtown: A Vibrant Addition to Halifax's Hospitality Scene

Strategically situated near the downtown waterfront, the Moxy Halifax Downtown is within walking distance of key attractions like the Scotiabank Centre, Halifax Convention Centre, numerous art galleries, shops, dining venues, and the Halifax Citadel National Historic Site. The hotel's prime location is set to attract tourists and locals alike, offering them a fresh and modern hospitality experience in the city.

Unique Amenities and Services

Advertisment

Guests at the Moxy Halifax Downtown can enjoy a host of amenities, including Bar Moxy, a fitness center, meeting spaces, and complimentary WiFi. The hotel also offers a 24/7 market, pet-friendly rooms, and accessible rooms and services for guests with disabilities. A unique feature of the hotel is its check-in process at the bar, where guests are greeted with handcrafted drinks and shareable plates, adding a playful touch to the usual routine.

A Strong Partnership for Success in Canada

Joe Metlege, co-owner and developer of JONO Developments Ltd., highlights the hotel's alignment with the city's social and creative identity. Roslyn Blaker of Marriott International and Martin Stitt of Hotel Equities express their enthusiasm for the hotel's unique design and high service standards. Ryan McRae of Hotel Equities underscores the company's strong position for success in Canada, thanks to their extensive network of hotels and associates across the country.

With its captivating architecture, smart technology, and handcrafted food & beverage, the Moxy Halifax Downtown is poised to set a new standard in Halifax's hospitality industry, while further strengthening Marriott International's presence in Canada.