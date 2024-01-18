Markham Man Arrested for Alleged Child Luring: Suspected of More Victims

A 54-year-old man from Markham, identified as Vytas Velyvis, finds himself in custody following allegations of child luring involving a minor aged 16. The accusations revolve around online communications allegedly intended for sexual purposes that took place in September 2023.

Advertisment

Unveiling the Investigation

The York Regional Police revealed that their human trafficking unit initiated an investigation in December, after receiving a report concerning the incident. The report indicated that Velyvis had reportedly exchanged messages with the underage girl, luring her into sexual encounters.

Arrest and Charges

Advertisment

Acting on the information, the York Regional Police conducted searches at both a residence and an office in Markham. This operation led to Velyvis' arrest on January 11. Velyvis now faces charges of luring a person under 18 years and obtaining sexual services for consideration from a person under 18.

Concerns of Additional Victims

The authorities have expressed their concerns about the possibility of additional victims who may have fallen prey to Velyvis' actions. They have urged any potential victims to step forward, reinforcing the importance of making these crimes visible and bringing the perpetrators to justice.