en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Maria Noel Marrelli Acquires Significant Stake in OutdoorPartner Media Corporation

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:51 pm EST
Maria Noel Marrelli Acquires Significant Stake in OutdoorPartner Media Corporation

In a significant shift in the ownership landscape of OutdoorPartner Media Corporation, Toronto-based investor, Maria Noel Marrelli, has announced the purchase of a substantial stake in the unlisted company. The transaction, completed on January 12, 2024, involves the acquisition of 28,778,204 common shares at a collective cost of $5,000. This pricing pegs the per-share cost at an approximate $0.000174.

Marrelli’s Entry into OutdoorPartner

Before this move, Marrelli held no shares in the corporation. This acquisition, therefore, marks her debut into the company’s ownership structure. The 28,778,204 common shares now in her possession represent a 15.0% stake in the total issued and outstanding shares of OutdoorPartner, which stand at 191,854,691. The acquisition turns Marrelli into a notable shareholder in OutdoorPartner, with an ownership stake that cannot be overlooked.

Investment Strategy and Future Possibilities

The primary motivation behind this acquisition is stated as investment purposes. However, the possibility of future transactions involving OutdoorPartner’s shares hasn’t been ruled out. Marrelli has hinted at potential additional acquisitions or disposals of shares, or even derivative transactions related to OutdoorPartner, subject, of course, to existing securities laws. This leaves room for speculation about her long-term strategy regarding her newly-acquired stake in OutdoorPartner.

Compliance and Transparency

In line with the National Instrument 62-103, pertaining to the early warning system and related take-over bid and insider reporting issues, a news release detailing this acquisition has been issued. Furthermore, an early warning report about this transaction has been filed under OutdoorPartner’s issuer profile on SEDAR+. This document is public and can be accessed by anyone interested either through a direct request to Marrelli or via the SEDAR+ website. This commitment to transparency underlines the legitimacy of Marrelli’s stake acquisition in OutdoorPartner.

0
Business Canada Investments
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Court Upholds Blake Broadcasting's Breach of Warranty Counterclaim Against Video Elephant
Blake Broadcasting LLC, a renowned media company, recently emerged victorious in a breach of warranty counterclaim against Video Elephant Ltd. This ruling, delivered by a federal court in New York, has sparked critical conversations on content rights and their implications in the media landscape. Unraveling the Breach of Contract Case The legal tussle began when
Court Upholds Blake Broadcasting's Breach of Warranty Counterclaim Against Video Elephant
South Carolina's Sunday Liquor Sales: A New Era with Bill 4231?
10 mins ago
South Carolina's Sunday Liquor Sales: A New Era with Bill 4231?
Global Liquid Analytical Instrument Market to Reach $689.4 Million by 2030: A Look at Key Growth Drivers
11 mins ago
Global Liquid Analytical Instrument Market to Reach $689.4 Million by 2030: A Look at Key Growth Drivers
Chainlink's Development Surge Boosts Investor Confidence Amidst Technical Hurdles
4 mins ago
Chainlink's Development Surge Boosts Investor Confidence Amidst Technical Hurdles
Sioux City's Drilling Pharmacy Stays Open Amid Severe Winter Storm
5 mins ago
Sioux City's Drilling Pharmacy Stays Open Amid Severe Winter Storm
Delta Air Lines' Revised Earnings Forecast Causes Stock Price Decline
8 mins ago
Delta Air Lines' Revised Earnings Forecast Causes Stock Price Decline
Latest Headlines
World News
AI's Transformative Role: A Panacea for Global and Local Challenges?
15 seconds
AI's Transformative Role: A Panacea for Global and Local Challenges?
Sonnie Badu's Six-Point Guide for Ghana Black Stars' AFCON 2024 Campaign
23 seconds
Sonnie Badu's Six-Point Guide for Ghana Black Stars' AFCON 2024 Campaign
KC Current Secures Ally Sentnor and Brecken Mozingo in the 2024 NWSL Draft: A Step Forward
3 mins
KC Current Secures Ally Sentnor and Brecken Mozingo in the 2024 NWSL Draft: A Step Forward
Mehbooba Mufti Survives Collision, PDP Raises Security Protocol Concerns
3 mins
Mehbooba Mufti Survives Collision, PDP Raises Security Protocol Concerns
Missouri Tigers to Host South Carolina Gamecocks in SEC Basketball Clash
4 mins
Missouri Tigers to Host South Carolina Gamecocks in SEC Basketball Clash
Brady Haslam and the Evolution of Archery at the Lethbridge Ironman Competition
4 mins
Brady Haslam and the Evolution of Archery at the Lethbridge Ironman Competition
A Clash of Fencers: Syosset and Great Neck South Face Off
5 mins
A Clash of Fencers: Syosset and Great Neck South Face Off
Wrestling Show Recap: A Rollercoaster of Matches and Storyline Progress
5 mins
Wrestling Show Recap: A Rollercoaster of Matches and Storyline Progress
Health Risks of Microplastics and BPA in Plastic Bottles: An Urgent Call to Action
6 mins
Health Risks of Microplastics and BPA in Plastic Bottles: An Urgent Call to Action
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
3 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
7 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
9 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
9 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
10 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
12 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
13 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
14 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
14 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app