Maria Noel Marrelli Acquires Significant Stake in OutdoorPartner Media Corporation

In a significant shift in the ownership landscape of OutdoorPartner Media Corporation, Toronto-based investor, Maria Noel Marrelli, has announced the purchase of a substantial stake in the unlisted company. The transaction, completed on January 12, 2024, involves the acquisition of 28,778,204 common shares at a collective cost of $5,000. This pricing pegs the per-share cost at an approximate $0.000174.

Marrelli’s Entry into OutdoorPartner

Before this move, Marrelli held no shares in the corporation. This acquisition, therefore, marks her debut into the company’s ownership structure. The 28,778,204 common shares now in her possession represent a 15.0% stake in the total issued and outstanding shares of OutdoorPartner, which stand at 191,854,691. The acquisition turns Marrelli into a notable shareholder in OutdoorPartner, with an ownership stake that cannot be overlooked.

Investment Strategy and Future Possibilities

The primary motivation behind this acquisition is stated as investment purposes. However, the possibility of future transactions involving OutdoorPartner’s shares hasn’t been ruled out. Marrelli has hinted at potential additional acquisitions or disposals of shares, or even derivative transactions related to OutdoorPartner, subject, of course, to existing securities laws. This leaves room for speculation about her long-term strategy regarding her newly-acquired stake in OutdoorPartner.

Compliance and Transparency

In line with the National Instrument 62-103, pertaining to the early warning system and related take-over bid and insider reporting issues, a news release detailing this acquisition has been issued. Furthermore, an early warning report about this transaction has been filed under OutdoorPartner’s issuer profile on SEDAR+. This document is public and can be accessed by anyone interested either through a direct request to Marrelli or via the SEDAR+ website. This commitment to transparency underlines the legitimacy of Marrelli’s stake acquisition in OutdoorPartner.