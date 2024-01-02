Marc Chénier Appointed as New Bridge Director of Seaway International Bridge Corporation

Marc Chénier is set to take charge as the new Bridge Director of the Seaway International Bridge Corporation (SIBC) starting January 2, 2024. His appointment, announced by the SIBC’s Board of Directors, is seen as a strategic move aligning with the corporation’s vision. Chénier’s impressive background in governance, infrastructure, finance, and his ability to work effectively with diverse stakeholders, including Indigenous groups, are recognized by the SIBC’s leadership.

Chénier’s Strong Leadership Profile

Chénier’s career trajectory displays a range of significant leadership positions. Prior to joining SIBC, he served as the Executive Director at the Regroupement des gens d’affaires de la Capitale nationale, the Franco-Ontarian Foundation, and the French Association of Francophone Municipalities of Ontario. Additionally, he held the role of Chief Administrative Officer for local municipalities. These roles have equipped him with extensive experience in managing large capital projects and engaging in community and Indigenous consultations.

Anticipated Impact on SIBC

Chénier’s fully bilingual abilities and his deep understanding of governance and community relations are seen as valuable assets for SIBC. His appointment has been hailed by Natalie Kinloch, SIBC Board Chair and CEO, and Carrie Lavigne, SIBC Vice-Chair, who anticipate that Chénier’s expertise will enhance communication, operational efficiency, and stakeholder involvement at SIBC.

Prospects for SIBC’s Future

With Chénier at the helm, the SIBC leadership anticipates significant growth and success in managing the Seaway International Bridge Crossing. His expertise and fresh perspective are expected to drive the corporation’s strategic vision and provide a strong foundation for its future endeavors.