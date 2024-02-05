Manulife Revamps Policy on Specialty Drugs Amid Backlash; Atlantic Canada Hit by Severe Winter Storm

Manulife Financial Corp., one of the world's largest insurers, has revised its policy to allow the beneficiaries of its specialty drug program to fill their prescriptions at any pharmacy. This decision comes in response to the backlash over a previously exclusive arrangement with Loblaw Cos. Ltd., a leading Canadian food retailer.

Backlash Over Exclusive Deal

The former arrangement sparked controversy due to concerns over accessibility, especially for patients residing in rural or remote regions. The specialty drug program affects around 260 medications designed to treat complex or life-threatening conditions. Despite the fact that the change affects only a small number of Manulife's members, the insurer believes it will provide greater choice, access, and flexibility in managing their health.

Response to Public Concern

Manulife's revised policy comes after concerns were expressed by patients and Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne. The insurance provider is swiftly implementing the change to ensure that all Canadians under its coverage have the flexibility they need. Naveed Irshad, Manulife Canada's chief executive, stated that the policy adjustment aims to ensure choice and accessibility in health management for the company's members.

Significance of the Policy Change

The specialty drug program caters to less than one per cent of all those insured through Manulife, yet the importance of this group cannot be underestimated. The shift to an exclusive agreement was initially intended to give patients more options for receiving their specialty medications. However, the level of attention the deal received prompted the insurance company to reverse course. The policy change is expected to have a significant impact on the competition and health policy landscape in Canada.

