Mannville Oil Play: A Resurgence in Activity and Production

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:55 am EST
Mannville Oil Play: A Resurgence in Activity and Production

The Mannville oil play, located in the regions around Lloydminster and Cold Lake, has witnessed a significant resurgence in activity and production. Between 2019 and 2023, more than 1,000 horizontal wells were drilled, reinstating the play’s importance in the oil industry. GLJ, a company with extensive experience in evaluating Mannville oil, anticipates years of sustainable growth for this play.

Advantages and Innovations

The Mannville oil play is recognized for its cost-effectiveness and relatively low greenhouse gas emissions. An increase in the number of operators, including CNRL, Baytex Energy, and Surge Energy, testifies to the play’s growing appeal. The success of the play is also attributed to innovative well designs, such as multi-leg and fishbone patterns, which have proven effective in maximizing extraction.

Diverse Geology and Impressive Production

The geology of the Mannville group is diverse, featuring formations like Colony, McLaren, Waseca, and Sparky, which are conducive to multilateral exploitation. The production figures have been impressive, with the play showing responsiveness to high oil prices and quick investment payback times. Well development costs are lower compared to other oil plays, and the region benefits from established infrastructure and a large oil resource.

Challenges and Future Strategies

Despite the play’s success, challenges remain. These include geological complexity, variability in oil quality, and future enhanced oil recovery (EOR) strategies. GLJ, positioned to assist companies in capitalizing on the Mannville oil play’s potential, plans to release more information on the geology and economics in upcoming parts of their series.

In other news, Suncor provided an operational update for Q4 2023, highlighting a significant uptick in upstream production. It reported the second-highest quarterly production in the company’s history and the best ever production in December 2023, with upstream production averaging over 900,000 bbls/d. Suncor’s full Q4 financial and operating results will be issued on February 21, 2024.

Meanwhile, Canada is planning to limit emissions from the oil and gas industry, with a target to reduce emissions by as much as 38%. The plan, which has faced criticism from industry players and officials, could result in significant production curtailments and hinder the industry’s ability to attract capital.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

