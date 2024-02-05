Manitouwadge Prepares for 70th Anniversary: Council Approves Official Committee

As Manitouwadge gears up to commemorate its 70th anniversary in October 2024, the township is laying the groundwork for a grand celebration. This northern Ontario community has taken proactive measures to ensure the festivity's success, showcasing their commitment to community spirit and heritage preservation.

Transition from Informal to Official

The preparation for the landmark celebration began with an informal anniversary committee, composed of seven committed local residents. Led by Serafina Orcoyen, this initial committee faced hurdles due to budget constraints and the challenges of operating independently. During a council meeting on January 24, Orcoyen candidly discussed these obstacles, seeking assistance from the township council.

Support from the Township Council

In response to the committee's predicament, Florence MacLean, the township's chief administrative officer, proposed a pivotal reformation. MacLean recommended that the township council officially recognize the committee, thereby providing it with a designated budget. This initiative was met with unanimous approval from the council, showcasing their support for the impending anniversary.

Next Steps

Following the council's approval, municipal staff embarked on the task of developing terms of reference for the newly-formed official committee. These terms will be reviewed and potentially approved by the council on February 7. The council will also decide on the appointment of council members to oversee the committee's activities, thereby ensuring a smooth execution of the event's planning and coordination.

Financial Implications and Future Plans

While there are no immediate financial implications, MacLean indicated the potential allocation of funds in the 2024 operating budget for the October celebrations. She also hinted at seed money for the 75th anniversary in 2024. The staff will also seek additional funding through the Celebrate Canada program once plans for the 2029 festivities are confirmed. Council members expressed their appreciation for the initial committee's efforts and conveyed optimism for the upcoming anniversaries.