Manitoba’s Vacant Housing Units: A Crisis Amid a Crisis

As Manitoba grapples with a housing and homelessness crisis, over 2,000 publicly owned rental units remain unoccupied. This alarming figure includes 1,090 units in the Winnipeg area and another 1,000 units scattered across the province. Despite a pressing demand for shelter, the high vacancy rate is attributed to insufficient funding for critical repairs and refurbishments, not an absence of those in need.

The Funding Dilemma

The Manitoba Non-Profit Housing Association has pointed the finger at underfunding for the predicament. It reports that Manitoba Housing, which boasts around 18,000 units, is being starved of the necessary financial support. This dearth of funds has led to delays in making units livable, far from ideal during a housing crisis. It is not a new trend, either. Manitoba Housing has historically had over 1,000 units unoccupied at any given time, a testament to the chronic underinvestment in public housing.

The Cost of Maintenance

According to the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives-Manitoba, an estimated $1.5 billion is required to preserve the province’s social housing stock. The organization has proposed the creation of a capital maintenance fund to address the issue. As of November 2023, approximately 475 people were considered chronically homeless in Winnipeg, and over 5,700 individuals sought refuge in emergency shelters over the past year. However, there is a glimmer of hope, as 871 vacant units in Winnipeg are currently under repair and will soon be available for tenancy.

Call for Action

The provincial government recognizes the urgency of the situation, but notes that the time required to complete repairs can fluctuate. Both the Right to Housing Coalition and Winnipeg’s Mayor, Scott Gillingham, have urged the province to make significant investments to tackle the housing shortage and expedite the repair of vacant units. The Manitoba government has committed to eradicating chronic homelessness within the next eight years and has recently unveiled a $2.8-million plan to create 250 rental units equipped with social supports for those grappling with homelessness. Despite the obstacles, the province remains hopeful of overcoming the crisis.