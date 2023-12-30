en English
Canada

Manitoba’s Public Housing: From Beacon of Hope to Symbol of Despair

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:57 pm EST
In the 1960s, Manitoba’s social housing scene burgeoned with the establishment of Burrows-Keewatin, today known as Gilbert Park. With over 254 units housing more than 1,000 residents, this public housing complex was once an emblem of community, security, and better living conditions for families like the Mulvaneys, who moved in 1963.

A Beacon Dimmed

Fast forward to the present day, the once thriving public housing scenario in Manitoba is marred by deterioration. The residences at Gilbert Park, that once thrummed with life, now stand vacant, with numerous homes in urgent need of maintenance. The echo of disappointment is palpable in the words of Patricia Cook, a resident since the mid-1970s, who has witnessed the decline in the housing complex over the years.

Security Concerns and Waiting Lists

The decline in Manitoba’s public housing isn’t merely about crumbling infrastructure. Safety, which was once a hallmark of these communities, has become a primary concern. Data obtained by CBC Radio Canada reveals that between January 2020 and October 2023, nearly 50,000 calls were made to Manitoba Housing security services. A staggering number of these, over 37,000, were related to disturbances, with Gilbert Park being the epicenter.

The Political Landscape

The history of public housing in Winnipeg is a narrative of evolution, from poorly regulated, hazardous rooming houses to government-sponsored housing. However, this transition has been marred by political shifts and unfulfilled promises. The federal government’s complete withdrawal from public housing in 1993 catalyzed the decline of these complexes. So much so that social housing construction in Manitoba has seen a decline since the 1980s, with only about 70% of the current housing dating from the 1970s.

Despite this, there was a glimmer of hope in the 2015 federal election when Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party promised to develop a national housing strategy. A 10-year, 40-billion-dollar strategy was announced, but the current state of public housing in Manitoba stands as a stark reminder of the unfulfilled promises and the urgent need for action.

Canada Social Issues
Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

