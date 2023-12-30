Manitoba’s Gardening Trends 2023: From Marmalade Dream Rose to Mystic Dahlias

In the year 2023, the gardening community of Manitoba has found new favorites in their plant selection, gravitating towards vibrant, resilient, and low-maintenance varieties. The Marmalade Dream Rose, Geranium Savannah Oh so Orange, and numerous Coleus and Petunia types stood out, attracting garden enthusiasts and independent garden center retailers with their distinct colors, resistance to diseases, and adaptability to various lighting conditions.

Manitoba’s New Darling: The Marmalade Dream Rose

Leading the pack in 2023 was the Marmalade Dream Rose, an alluring creation by local breeder Charles Pilgrim. This rose, with its peachy orange petals encircling a radiant yellow center, has captivated gardeners’ hearts not just for its striking appearance, but also for its winter hardiness—a trait highly valued in Manitoba’s climate. Pilgrim’s creation has reached beyond the province’s boundaries, with Jeffries Nurseries supplying this rose to Bailey Nurseries in Minnesota and even considering another Pilgrim creation, the White Butterfly rose, for future evaluation.

Old Favorites and New Entrants

Geraniums, particularly the orange Savannah Oh so Orange variety, saw an uptick in demand, appealing to gardeners with their vivid hues. The Supertunia Vista series of petunias from Proven Winners remained a crowd favorite, with gardeners appreciating its consistent performance and heat tolerance. Coleus, especially the ColorBlaze series, held its ground as a preferred foliage plant. Gardeners can look forward to new varieties like Cherry Drop and MiniMe in the coming year.

Anticipations for 2024

As we look forward to 2024, the introduction of new petunia varieties, such as the Supertunia Mini Vista Ultramarine, is eagerly awaited. Dahlias, particularly those from the Mystic Dahlias Collection by New Zealand breeder Keith Hammett, are also expected to shine. These varieties, known for their glossy mahogany black foliage and disease resistance, are already garnering attention. The trends for the coming year seem to be guided by performance, color, and ease of care, with many garden enthusiasts sticking with proven winners that consistently deliver results.